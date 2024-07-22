NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED
(ACN 063 886 199) ("COMPANY")
TAKE NOTICE that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held at the place, date and time specified below:
Place: As a virtual meeting.
Date: Friday, 23 August 2024
Time: 11:00 am AEST
The Meeting is being held by way of a virtual meeting using online AGM technology. Shareholders are urged to attend and vote at the meeting electronically using the online AGM technology or vote by lodging the Proxy Form attached to this Notice.
DATED this 17 July 2024
By order of the Board:
Kim Larkin
Company Secretary
THIS NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF SHAREHOLDERS ARE IN DOUBT AS TO HOW THEY SHOULD VOTE, THEY SHOULD SEEK ADVICE FROM THEIR PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS. SHOULD YOU WISH TO DISCUSS THE MATTERS IN THIS NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT THE COMPANY SECRETARY, KIM LARKIN, AT KIM.LARKIN@BOARDROOMLIMITED.COM.AU.
AGENDA
- Resolutions:
-
Ratification of Prior Issue of 863,500 Convertible Securities to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the prior issue of 863,500 Convertible Securities which were issued pursuant to the Convertible Securities Agreement as announced to the ASX on 09 July 2024, and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."
- Approval of the Issue of Convertible Security Options
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT, for the purposes 7.1, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 3,479,610 Convertible Security Options in the Company to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP (or their nominee), on the terms and conditions more particularly described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."
- Approval of the issue of securities to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 2,715,000 Convertible Securities and 10,940,524 Convertible Security Options in the Company to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP (or their nominee), on the terms and conditions more particularly described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."
- Approval of the Issue of up to 34,857,145 Shares and 17,428,573 Options
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 34,857,145 f Shares and 17,428,573 Options in the Company, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."
- Approval to Issue Shares and Options to Non-Executive Director Kelly Humphreys
To consider and, if in favour, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 714,285 Shares and 357,142 Options in the Company, on such terms and conditions more particularly described in the Explanatory Memorandum, to Non-Executive Director, Kelly Humphreys(or her nominee)."
NOTES
Explanatory Memorandum
The Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Annual General Meeting is incorporated in and comprises part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting and should be read in conjunction with this Notice of Annual General Meeting.
Voting exclusion statements
Resolution 1 - The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 1 by or on behalf of Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP or any associate who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity) or an associate of that person or those persons.
However this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
- a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance
with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
- the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides;or
- a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
- the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not
excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
- the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 2 - The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 2 by Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP, or any associate who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
- a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance
with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
- the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides;or
- a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
- the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
- the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 3 - The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP, or any associate who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity) or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
- a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance
with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
- the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides;or
- a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
- the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not
excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
- the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 4 - The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by any person, who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the entity), or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
- a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
- the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
- a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
- the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not
excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
- the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Resolution 5 - The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf of Kelly Humphreys, or any associate of Kelly Humphreys, who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the issue of Shares and Options (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of Shares).
However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:
- a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
- the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
- a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
- the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
- the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Who may vote
In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations, the Company (as convenor of the Meeting) has determined that a person's entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting will be those persons set out in the register of Shareholders as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 21 August 2024. This means that any Shareholder registered at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 21 August 2024 is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Direct voting using the Online Meeting Platform
The Company is pleased to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to attend and participate in the virtual meeting through and online meeting platform powered by Automic.
Shareholders that have an existing account with Automic will be able to watch, listen and vote online.
Shareholders who do not have an account with Automic are strongly encouraged to register for an account as soon as possible and well in advance of the meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the meeting. An account can be created via the following link investor.automic.com.au and then clicking on "register" and following the prompts. Shareholders will require their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) to create an account with Automic.
Shareholders will be able to vote (see the "Voting virtually at the Meeting" section of this Notice of Meeting below) and ask questions at the Meeting.
Voting Virtually at the Meeting
Shareholders who wish to vote virtually on the day of the meeting will need to login to the Automic website (http://investor.automic.com.au/#/home) with their username and password.
Shareholders who do not have an account with Automic are strongly encouraged to register for an account as soon as possible and well in advance of the meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the meeting.
How do I create an account w ith Automic?
To create an account with Automic, please go to the Automic website (https://investor.automic.com.au/#/home), click on 'register' and follow the steps. Shareholders will require their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) to create an account with Automic.
I have an account w ith Automic, w hat are the next steps?
Shareholders who have an existing account with Automic (Note: with a username and password) are advised to take the following steps to attend and vote virtually on the day of the meeting:
- Log in to the Automic website(https://investor.sutomic.com.au/#/home) using your user name and password;
- Registration on the Day - if registration for the virtual meeting is open, click on 'Meeting open for registration' and follow the steps.
- Live voting on the Day - if live voting for the virtual meeting is open, click on 'Meeting open for voting' and follow the steps.
For further information on the live voting process please see the Registration and Voting Guide at https://www.automicgroup.com.au/virtual-AGMs/.
Shareholder questions
Whilst Shareholders will be provided with the opportunity to submit questions online at the Meeting, it would be desirable if the Company was able to receive them in advance.
Shareholders are therefore requested to send any questions they may have for the Company or its Directors at the virtual Shareholders' Meeting to the Company Secretary, Kim Larkin, by emailing to kim.larkin@boardroomlimited.com.au.
Please note that not all questions may be able to be answered during the Meeting. In this case answers will be made available on the Company's website after the Meeting.
Proxies
A Shareholder entitled to attend this Meeting and vote, is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on behalf of that Shareholder at the Meeting.
- A proxy need not be a Shareholder.
- If the Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the Meeting, the Shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of the votes which each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes held by that Shareholder.
- If the Shareholder appoints only one proxy, that proxy is entitled to vote on a show of hands. If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, only one proxy is entitled to vote on a show of hands.
- Where two proxies are appointed, any fractions of votes resulting from the appointment of two proxies will be disregarded.
- A Proxy Form accompanies this Notice.
- Unless the Shareholder specifically directs the proxy how to vote, the proxy may vote as he or she thinks fit, or abstain from voting.
- If a Shareholder wishes to appoint a proxy, the Shareholder should complete the Proxy Form and comply with the instructions set out in that form relating to lodgement of the form with the Company.
- The Proxy Form must be signed by the Shareholder or his or her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, either signed by an authorised officer or attorney of the corporation or otherwise signed in accordance with the Corporations Act.
- If any attorney or authorised officer signs the Proxy Form on behalf of a Shareholder, the relevant power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority must be deposited with the Proxy Form.
- The Proxy Form (together with any relevant authority) must be received by no later than 11:00 am (AEST) on 21 August 2024 being 48 hours before the time scheduled for the commencement of the Meeting (or any adjournment of that Meeting).
- The completed Proxy Form may be:
- Mailed to the address on the Proxy Form; or
- Voted online via the Company's Share Registry athttps://investor.automic.com.au/#/home.
Corporate Representative
Any corporate Shareholder who has appointed a person to act as its corporate representative at the Meeting should provide that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that company's representative. The authority must be sent to the Company and/or registry at least 24 hours in advance of the Meeting.
Voting Intentions
Subject to any voting restrictions and exclusions, the Chairperson intends to vote in favour of the Resolutions. In respect of undirected proxies, subject to any voting restrictions and exclusions, the Chairperson intends to vote in favour of the Resolution.
EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM
This Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (Company) to be held as a virtual meeting at 11:00 am (AEST) on 23 August 2024.
This Explanatory Memorandum is to assist Shareholders in understanding the background to, and the legal and other implications of, the Notice and the reasons for the proposed resolutions. Both documents should be read in their entirety and in conjunction with each other.
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE RESOLUTIONS
Resolution 1: Ratification of Prior Issue of 863,500 Subsequent Convertible Securities
On 17 July 2024, 863,500 Convertible Securities were issued pursuant to the Convertible Securities Agreement (CSA) between the Company and Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP (Mercer) as announced to ASX on 20 March 2024 and 09 July 2024.
The material terms of the CSA are as described below:
Convertible Securities Agreement
Under the Convertible Securities Agreement, Mercer provided a loan to the Company of $700,000, pursuant to which, the Company issued to Mercer convertible securities with an aggregate face value of $793,000 (Convertible Securities).
Additionally, a subsequent tranche of convertible securities may be issued to Mercer as consideration for a further investment by Mercer of up to $3.5 million, subject to completion of certain conditions being met (Subsequent Tranche). The 863,500 Subsequent Convertible Securities the subject of this Resolution, form part of the Subsequent Tranche.
The Company sought and obtained approval from Shareholders for the Convertible Securities, associated Commencement Shares and Convertible Security Options the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17 May 2024.
The Subsequent Convertible Securities and any other subsequent tranches of convertible securities will be convertible at the lesser of:
- 100% of the VWAP during the preceding ten (10) Trading Days on which Shares were traded on the ASX immediately prior to the execution date of the CSA; and
- 90% of the lowest VWAP of the Shares during the preceding fifteen (15) Trading Days on which Shares traded on the ASX immediately prior to the relevant Conversion Notice,
and subject to a minimum conversion price of $0.05 per share (Floor Price).
- The Subsequent Tranche of convertible securities will convert into fully paid ordinary shares at the same conversion price as the Convertible Securities.
- Shareholder approval in respect of the Convertible Securities (and related Options) to be issued under any further subsequent tranches will be sought by the Company at a later date, if required.
- The Convertible Securities have a term of 18 months from the draw down date and the Subsequent Convertible Securities have a term of 15 months from the draw down date.
- No interest is payable on the Convertible Securities or the undrawn funds.
- Mercer may convert any Convertible Securities, Subsequent Convertible Securities or convertible securities issued as a subsequent tranche at any time prior to maturity, by giving the Company a conversion notice, provided such conversion is for a face value in an amount equal to or greater than $25,000 (unless the remaining face value of the Convertible Notes on issue is less than $25,000, in
which case for the full remaining value).
- The Company has the right to repurchase any unconverted convertible securities, at any time during the term of each tranche, at 105% of the outstanding face value. If the repurchase is elected, Mercer will have the right to convert up to 30% of any outstanding face value prior to settlement.
- In the event of a default by the Company, the Company must pay interest at a rate of 18% per annum on the face value of all outstanding convertible notes. The relevant interest will accrue from the date of default, calculated daily and compounded monthly until the outstanding liability is satisfied.
Convertible Security Options
For each tranche, Mercer will receive a 50% option coverage to purchase new shares in the Company (calculated using the relevant investment amount divided by 120% of the 10-day VWAP per Company share immediately prior to the relevant closing date, determined in accordance with the Convertible Securities Agreement. (Convertible Security Options VWAP)).
The options issued as a result of any subsequent investment, will have an exercise price equal to 120% of the 10-day VWAP per Share immediately prior to the date of issue of those options.
The options will have a 36 month term and will be unlisted.
Conditions
The issue of securities under the Convertible Securities Agreement will be subject to certain final closing conditions, including:
- the Company obtaining Shareholder approval under the Listing Rules for the relevant tranche of the Convertible Notes (and related Options);
- the Company otherwise being permitted to issue the securities under the Listing Rules;
- the Company issuing a cleansing statement for the securities (as applicable);
- customary conditions such as representations and warranties being true and correct; and
- authorisations and consents being obtained, delivery of documents, and no default by the Company.
Takeover limitation
Mercer shall not acquire a relevant interest in Shares which causes its voting power in the Company of the Investor and its associates (as defined in the Corporations Act) to exceed 19.99%, and the Company is not required to issue any Shares to Mercer or its associates if it reasonably considers that the issue of Shares will result in a breach of this takeover limitation or the Corporations Act.
Termination and repayment provisions
The Convertible Securities Agreement is subject to a number of termination provisions which may prevent the Company drawing on the funding facility or require repayment of the Convertible Notes prior to their maturity. This includes where:
- there is an event of default that is not remedied;
- there is a change of control of the Company under a takeover bid or scheme of arrangement;
- the Company's shares are delisted from the ASX (subject to certain exceptions in respect of early repayment); or
- there is an adverse change in law affecting Mercer.
ASX Listing Rule Information
For the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4, it is proposed that Shareholders ratify the issue of Convertible Securities as detailed below.
Listing Rule 7.1 limits the Company from issuing more than 15% of its issued capital in any 12 month period without shareholder approval. Listing Rule 7.4 provides that where a company's shareholders subsequently approve an issue of securities, the issue will be treated as having been made with approval for the purpose of
Listing Rule 7.1, thereby excluding the issue when calculating the Company's 15% capacity, enabling it to issue further securities up to that limit.
If this Resolution is not approved, the issue of shares which are the subject of this Resolution will be included in the calculation of the 15% limit and the Company's capacity to raise additional equity funds over the next 12 months without approval of Shareholders will be reduced.
The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 7.5:
-
Number of securities issued:
863,500 Subsequent Convertible Securities (converting into a maximum of 17,270,000 Shares (based upon the Floor Price)).
- Date on which securities were issued:
The Subsequent Convertible Securities were issued and allotted on 17 July 2024.
- Issue price of securities: $0.9091 per convertible security
-
Allottees of the securities:
Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP
- Terms of securities:
The Subsequent Convertible Securities rank equally with all other convertible securities on issue and have the same rights and entitlements.
The Shares, when issued upon conversion of the convertible securities, will rank equally with all other Shares on issue at the time and have the same rights and entitlements as the currently issued Shares.
- The purpose of the issue:
Consideration monies will be used primarily for to support the investment in inventory, launch and acquisition of new brands to support House of Brands strategy, delivery of growth and investment in technology to support operational infrastructure.
A voting exclusion statement applies to this item of business as set out within this Notice.
Directors' recommendation
The Directors unanimously recommend that the Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 1.
Resolution 2: Approval of the issue of Convertible Security Options
Resolution 2 seeks Shareholder approval to issue up to 3,479,610 Convertible Security Options in conjunction with the Subsequent Convertible Securities to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP under the CSA whose material terms are as described in this Explanatory Memorandum under Resolution 1, and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on such terms and conditions more particularly described below.
Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP and that Company entered into a variation agreement in respect of the Convertible Security Options the subject of this Resolution whereby the Company must obtain approval for the issuance of the options on certain terms, including the requirement to pay Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund
- LP the sum of $75,000 in the event that Shareholder approval of the issuance of the options is not obtained prior to 07 September 2024.
The quantum of the options was determined based upon a closing date of 17 July 2024 and the Convertible Security Options VWAP.
ASX Listing Rule 7.1 provides that a company must not, subject to specified exceptions under ASX Listing Rule 7.2, issue or agree to issue equity securities during any 12-month period in excess of 15% of the number of Shares on issue at the commencement of that 12-month period without Shareholder approval.
The effect of this Resolution will be to allow the Company to issue the Convertible Security Options, the subject of this Resolution, no later than 3 months after the date of the Meeting without using the Company's 15% annual placement capacity granted under ASX Listing rule 7.1. If this Resolution is not approved by Shareholders, or the Convertible Security Options are not issued within 3 months after the date of the Meeting, the Company will not be able to issue the Convertible Security Options the subject of this Resolution in reliance upon ASX Listing Rule 7.2.
In the event that the Company is unable to issue the options the subject of this Resolution, the Company will be required to pay Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP the sum of $75,000.
This Resolution is an ordinary resolution requiring it to be passed by a simple majority of votes cast by the Shareholders entitled to vote on it.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.3 the following information is provided to Shareholders:
Persons who are expected to participate in the issue:
Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP
Number and Class of Securities to be Issued
Up to 3,479,610 Options
Material terms of the Options
The Options will be subject to an exercise price of
$0.1128 being equal to 120% of the 10 day VWAP per
Share calculated in accordance with the terms of the
Convertible Securities Agreement and a term of 36
months from the date of issue.
Date on which the Options will be issued
No later than 3 months after the date of the Meeting.
Issue Price
Nil
Purpose of the issue
In accordance with the terms of the CSA.
Voting Exclusion
A voting exclusion statement applies to this item of
business as set out in the Notice.
Directors' recommendation
The Directors unanimously recommend that the Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 2.
Resolution 3: Approval of the issue of securities to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP
Resolution 3 seeks Shareholder approval to issue up to 2,715,000 Convertible Securities (New Convertible Securities) and up to 10,940,524 Convertible Security Options to Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP in accordance with the CSA whose material terms are as described in this Explanatory Memorandum under Resolution 1, under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on such terms and conditions more particularly described below.
Given the exact Convertible Security Options VWAP is unknown as at the time of this notice, the Company has determined to seek shareholder approval based on the 10-day VWAP per Company share immediately prior to 17 July 2024.
ASX Listing Rule 7.1 provides that a company must not, subject to specified exceptions under ASX Listing Rule 7.2, issue or agree to issue equity securities during any 12-month period in excess of 15% of the number of Shares on issue at the commencement of that 12-month period without Shareholder approval.
The effect of the resolution will be to allow the Company to issue the New Convertible Securities the subject of this Resolution, no later than 3 months after the date of the Meeting without using the Company's 15% annual placement capacity granted under ASX Listing rule 7.1. If this Resolution is not approved by Shareholders, or the New Convertible Securities are not issued within 3 months after the date of the Meeting, the Company will not be able to issue the New Convertible Securities the subject of this Resolution in reliance upon ASX Listing Rule 7.2.
