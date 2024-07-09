Our Vision:

'A Lifetime Journey with Every Child'

Equity Raising

Investor Presentation

July 2024

Company Highlights

A House of Brands approach for globally trusted children and baby brands

House of Brands

Unique

Organic

Improved

Customer Database

Growth Strategy

Business Platform

Unique portfolio of 5 brands allows

Combined customer

Clear organic growth strategy

Overhead cost reduction and

database of

operational improvement of ~$6.0

us to service customers across the

through investment in inventory and

1.6 million profiles to accelerate

million readies the Company to

entire lifecycle of a child / parent

acceleration of two key verticals

growth of all brands

deliver growth strategy

Building

Globally

Experienced Board

Acquisition Pipeline

Recognised Brand

& Management

Assessing inorganic growth

Globally recognised Toys "R" Us

Strong Board & Management with

opportunities to deliver improved

brand with >1,350 stores worldwide

proven capability in developing and

earnings profile from revenue &

across 31 countries

scaling retail businesses

cost-synergies

Executive Summary

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited secures up to A$4.0 million in funding to launch its House of Brands growth strategy

Growth Drivers and

Opportunity

Equity Raising Overview

  • Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited ("TOY" or the "Company") has an impressive array of house brands, backed by a large, loyal customer base and a wealth of green shoot opportunities to reset the growth story.
  • Toys"R"Us is a growing and globally vibrant brand that boasts 1,350+ stores worldwide across 31 countries, with clear avenues for expansion through the license in ANZ.
  • The recently completed RIOT Art & Craft acquisition enhances e-commerce offerings with a complimentary vertical, a large customer base, which fills a gap in TOY's customer lifecycle chain, as well as significantly higher product margins.
  • Overhead cost reductions and operational improvements continue to ease financial burdens, including the exit of the UK market and reduction in Clayton distribution facility lease expense. Anticipated lease bond repayment would return A$2.7m cash to the Company in Q1 FY25.
  • TOY is committed to continue to nurture the Toys"R"Us business whilst amplifying and growing Babies"R"Us and RIOT to accelerate engagement with a combined customer database of ~1.6 million profiles.
  • The Company has cleared underperforming inventory and is poised to reinvest significantly in high quality stock to accelerate growth of existing core brands, as well as launch new house brands.
  • TOY's competitive edge to capture online market share in the toy, baby and art & craft spaces by leveraging a high quality userbase throughout a child's lifecycle will be pivotal to unlocking higher repeat purchases and maximising cross-selling.
  • Equity raising of approximately A$2.45 million via a placement at an offer price of A$0.070 per New Share.
  • Funds will be used for inventory, technology investments, working capital and launching or acquiring new brands
  • In conjunction with the Offer, Toys has reached an agreement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP ("Mercer") to invest up to a further A$1.50 million from the existing A$4.20 million (facility limit) convertible securities facility, in two tranches.

A House of Brands | Nurture Toys, Accelerate RIOT & Babies

Customer Profile

Key Selling Theme

Infancy (0 - 2 Yrs)

  • Focus on high quality inventory, unique assortment

Early Childhood (2 - 7 Yrs)

  • Opportunity to leverage underdeveloped assets in House of Brands

Childhood (3 - 12 Yrs)

  • Invest in high quality inventory to drive revenue
  • SKU consolidation
  • Develop private label in key categories

Adolescence (13 - 19 Yrs)

Adulthood (>19 Years)

  • Expand offering - new categories to expand customer base
  • Identify overseas profiles to drive shipping growth

Childhood (3 - 12 Yrs)

Adulthood (>19 Years)

  • High quality art & craft house brands, high repeat purchase
  • Opportunity in wholesale
  • Inventory investment to restore historical revenue

Growth Strategy

  1. Enhance e-commerce offerings by leveraging newly acquired customer network
    1. Right-sizinginventory to accommodate existing core brands
      1. Capture online market share

Online Market

Share 1

Financial Targets

Marketing Strategy

Current: 0.1% | Target: 1%

Revenue target = $4m

GP margin target = 30%

  • Invest in customer acquisition
  • Acquire future customers for entire group

No current presence

Improve gross margin of toy and

baby verticals

Develop new, innovative

products for ANZ market as

house brand

Leverage existing databases

Current: 3.2% | Target 5.8%

Revenue target = $20m

GP margin target = 27%

Improve repeat purchase,

reduce customer acquisition

cost

Leverage combined database

Build toy selector based on AI

Current: 0.3% | Target 0.6%

Revenue target = $2m

GP margin target = 30%

Add new categories, new target

market to expand customer

base from Remote Control

hobbyists

Current: 2.1% | Target 3.6%

Revenue target = $9m

GP margin target = 50%

Bring new customers to historic

brand through social

Continue to leverage existing

loyal database

>3.5% online store conversion

39kprofiles

Asset Base

Relaunched website May 24

Trusted, recognised brand

Leverage 60-year-old Australian

brand

50k website visits p/week

886kprofiles

Trusted, recognised brand

160kprofiles

2k website visits p/week in

Australia

rate

537kprofiles

House brands (>80% of sales)

50-year-old Brand

1Source: Statista Market Forecast (Toys and Hobby 2024), Ibisworld Baby Products (ANZSIC OD4093), Estimated share based on historical sales (2023)

Our Competitive Advantage

TOY is well-positioned to leverage several tailwinds to penetrate its target market and be a leader in brand quality

Target Market Penetration

  • Our products target infant-to-adolescence, however the key decision makers are parents and grandparents
  • We will leverage our customer database and brand recognition to undertake brand aligning partnerships to drive penetration within each segment
  • We focus on our core market segments of Babies and Toy & Hobby

First Mover Advantage

  • Our unique and large customer database ensures we are ideally placed to respond to product trends for our domestic buyer audience
  • E-commerceplatform enables flexibility and speed to market of new products
  • Our brand leading position allows us to buy and select the next global trend for Australian consumers

Australia's Trusted House of Brands

  • With Australians increasingly searching for trusted brands, we provide: o Highest product quality and adherence to industry standards
    o Domestic distribution, allowing for seamless logistics and service issues dealt with onshore
    o Australian based operations
  • 59% of consumers are more likely to purchase new products from a trusted brand, irrespective of price 1

Customer Focused

  • Our deep relationships with customers and industry- focused team allows us to understand what drives their emotional buying decision
  • Repeat customer orders growing from 16% (FY23) to 25% (FY24 to date) on toysrus.com.au

1Source: Edelman Brand Trust Report 2023

A House of Brands | Growth Opportunities

TOY will focus on the three core areas of Product Enhancement, targeted Marketing and Loyalty to drive growth

Product Enhancement

  • Investment into high-quality inventory
  • Innovation in private label to drive margin
  • Control stock to drive profitability

Marketing

  • Undertake exclusive deals with major brands
  • Drive trends through partnerships
  • Amplify RISE gift card through major gift card network & Prezzee

Loyalty

  • Recently established Registry, Gift Note & Gift Card functionality
  • On-siteoptimisation based on shopper behaviour
  • Amplify Gift Registry
  • Regular communication with database of offers / parenting tips

Product Enhancement

  • Investment into inventory to drive revenue
  • Innovation in private label products to drive margin
  • SKU consolidation
  • Control stock to drive profitability

Marketing

  • National billboard campaign launching in partnership with Shopify in July/August 2024
  • Undertake exclusive deals with major brands
  • Drive trends through partnerships
  • Amplify RISE gift card through major gift card network & Prezzee

Loyalty

  • Launch 'RISE' gift card
  • On-siteoptimisation based on shopper behaviour

Product Enhancement

  • Build out product range and inventory investment to drive revenue in more categories
  • Leverage strong international customer interest via shipping expansion

Marketing

  • Leverage hobby enthusiasts through Ambassador program and key partnerships
  • Targeted advertising through key product verticals

Product Enhancement

  • Investment into inventory to drive revenue
  • Control of inventory
  • Curated ranges to support wider market promotions

Marketing

  • Leverage social media to expand customer base
  • Relaunch ambassador & affiliate programs
  • Reestablish presence on key marketplaces

Loyalty

  • On-siteoptimisation based on shopper behaviour

Path to Profitability| Approx. $6M Saving Annually

We have right-sized TOYs cost base through reducing overheads, with a clear path to achieving positive EBITDA

In progress:

Exiting lease for

warehouse space 1

Achieved $3.2M

reduction in

corporate and staff

overheads

RIOT improving blended product

Reduce fulfilment and

net shipping costs

Revenue growth with

Top line growth expansion will deliver improved profitability now variable costs are right-sized

Renegotiated fixed

royalty fees

(66% decrease for

next 3 years)

margins

Invest in private label and higher margin categories

limited overhead

growth

Reduced marketing

spend as % of

revenue

~$6M Annual Savings

Path to Profitability2

Notes: *ANZ EBITDA FY23 excludes UK business, includes lease as operating expense. 1Lease exit will also allow the return of $2.7m bond. 2Path to profitability not to scale.

