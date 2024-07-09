Our Vision:
'A Lifetime Journey with Every Child'
Equity Raising
Investor Presentation
July 2024
Company Highlights
A House of Brands approach for globally trusted children and baby brands
House of Brands
Unique
Organic
Improved
Customer Database
Growth Strategy
Business Platform
Unique portfolio of 5 brands allows
Combined customer
Clear organic growth strategy
Overhead cost reduction and
database of
operational improvement of ~$6.0
us to service customers across the
through investment in inventory and
1.6 million profiles to accelerate
million readies the Company to
entire lifecycle of a child / parent
acceleration of two key verticals
growth of all brands
deliver growth strategy
Building
Globally
Experienced Board
Acquisition Pipeline
Recognised Brand
& Management
Assessing inorganic growth
Globally recognised Toys "R" Us
Strong Board & Management with
opportunities to deliver improved
brand with >1,350 stores worldwide
proven capability in developing and
earnings profile from revenue &
across 31 countries
scaling retail businesses
cost-synergies
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Executive Summary
- Growth Drivers and Opportunity
- Equity Raising Overview
- Appendix
Executive Summary
Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited secures up to A$4.0 million in funding to launch its House of Brands growth strategy
Growth Drivers and
Opportunity
Equity Raising Overview
- Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited ("TOY" or the "Company") has an impressive array of house brands, backed by a large, loyal customer base and a wealth of green shoot opportunities to reset the growth story.
- Toys"R"Us is a growing and globally vibrant brand that boasts 1,350+ stores worldwide across 31 countries, with clear avenues for expansion through the license in ANZ.
- The recently completed RIOT Art & Craft acquisition enhances e-commerce offerings with a complimentary vertical, a large customer base, which fills a gap in TOY's customer lifecycle chain, as well as significantly higher product margins.
- Overhead cost reductions and operational improvements continue to ease financial burdens, including the exit of the UK market and reduction in Clayton distribution facility lease expense. Anticipated lease bond repayment would return A$2.7m cash to the Company in Q1 FY25.
- TOY is committed to continue to nurture the Toys"R"Us business whilst amplifying and growing Babies"R"Us and RIOT to accelerate engagement with a combined customer database of ~1.6 million profiles.
- The Company has cleared underperforming inventory and is poised to reinvest significantly in high quality stock to accelerate growth of existing core brands, as well as launch new house brands.
- TOY's competitive edge to capture online market share in the toy, baby and art & craft spaces by leveraging a high quality userbase throughout a child's lifecycle will be pivotal to unlocking higher repeat purchases and maximising cross-selling.
- Equity raising of approximately A$2.45 million via a placement at an offer price of A$0.070 per New Share.
- Funds will be used for inventory, technology investments, working capital and launching or acquiring new brands
- In conjunction with the Offer, Toys has reached an agreement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP ("Mercer") to invest up to a further A$1.50 million from the existing A$4.20 million (facility limit) convertible securities facility, in two tranches.
A House of Brands | Nurture Toys, Accelerate RIOT & Babies
Customer Profile
Key Selling Theme
Infancy (0 - 2 Yrs)
- Focus on high quality inventory, unique assortment
Early Childhood (2 - 7 Yrs)
- Opportunity to leverage underdeveloped assets in House of Brands
Childhood (3 - 12 Yrs)
- Invest in high quality inventory to drive revenue
- SKU consolidation
- Develop private label in key categories
Adolescence (13 - 19 Yrs)
Adulthood (>19 Years)
- Expand offering - new categories to expand customer base
- Identify overseas profiles to drive shipping growth
Childhood (3 - 12 Yrs)
Adulthood (>19 Years)
- High quality art & craft house brands, high repeat purchase
- Opportunity in wholesale
- Inventory investment to restore historical revenue
Growth Strategy
- Enhance e-commerce offerings by leveraging newly acquired customer network
- Right-sizinginventory to accommodate existing core brands
- Capture online market share
Online Market
Share 1
Financial Targets
Marketing Strategy
Current: 0.1% | Target: 1%
Revenue target = $4m
GP margin target = 30%
- Invest in customer acquisition
- Acquire future customers for entire group
No current presence
Improve gross margin of toy and
baby verticals
•
Develop new, innovative
products for ANZ market as
house brand
•
Leverage existing databases
Current: 3.2% | Target 5.8%
Revenue target = $20m
GP margin target = 27%
•
Improve repeat purchase,
reduce customer acquisition
cost
•
Leverage combined database
• Build toy selector based on AI
Current: 0.3% | Target 0.6%
Revenue target = $2m
GP margin target = 30%
• Add new categories, new target
market to expand customer
base from Remote Control
hobbyists
Current: 2.1% | Target 3.6%
Revenue target = $9m
GP margin target = 50%
• Bring new customers to historic
brand through social
•
Continue to leverage existing
loyal database
•
>3.5% online store conversion
•
39kprofiles
Asset Base
•
Relaunched website May 24
•
Trusted, recognised brand
• Leverage 60-year-old Australian
brand
• 50k website visits p/week
•
886kprofiles
•
Trusted, recognised brand
•
160kprofiles
•
2k website visits p/week in
Australia
rate
•
537kprofiles
• House brands (>80% of sales)
•
50-year-old Brand
1Source: Statista Market Forecast (Toys and Hobby 2024), Ibisworld Baby Products (ANZSIC OD4093), Estimated share based on historical sales (2023)
Our Competitive Advantage
TOY is well-positioned to leverage several tailwinds to penetrate its target market and be a leader in brand quality
Target Market Penetration
- Our products target infant-to-adolescence, however the key decision makers are parents and grandparents
- We will leverage our customer database and brand recognition to undertake brand aligning partnerships to drive penetration within each segment
- We focus on our core market segments of Babies and Toy & Hobby
First Mover Advantage
- Our unique and large customer database ensures we are ideally placed to respond to product trends for our domestic buyer audience
- E-commerceplatform enables flexibility and speed to market of new products
- Our brand leading position allows us to buy and select the next global trend for Australian consumers
Australia's Trusted House of Brands
-
With Australians increasingly searching for trusted brands, we provide: o Highest product quality and adherence to industry standards
o Domestic distribution, allowing for seamless logistics and service issues dealt with onshore
o Australian based operations
- 59% of consumers are more likely to purchase new products from a trusted brand, irrespective of price 1
Customer Focused
- Our deep relationships with customers and industry- focused team allows us to understand what drives their emotional buying decision
- Repeat customer orders growing from 16% (FY23) to 25% (FY24 to date) on toysrus.com.au
1Source: Edelman Brand Trust Report 2023
A House of Brands | Growth Opportunities
TOY will focus on the three core areas of Product Enhancement, targeted Marketing and Loyalty to drive growth
Product Enhancement
- Investment into high-quality inventory
- Innovation in private label to drive margin
- Control stock to drive profitability
Marketing
- Undertake exclusive deals with major brands
- Drive trends through partnerships
- Amplify RISE gift card through major gift card network & Prezzee
Loyalty
- Recently established Registry, Gift Note & Gift Card functionality
- On-siteoptimisation based on shopper behaviour
- Amplify Gift Registry
- Regular communication with database of offers / parenting tips
Product Enhancement
- Investment into inventory to drive revenue
- Innovation in private label products to drive margin
- SKU consolidation
- Control stock to drive profitability
Marketing
- National billboard campaign launching in partnership with Shopify in July/August 2024
- Undertake exclusive deals with major brands
- Drive trends through partnerships
- Amplify RISE gift card through major gift card network & Prezzee
Loyalty
- Launch 'RISE' gift card
- On-siteoptimisation based on shopper behaviour
Product Enhancement
- Build out product range and inventory investment to drive revenue in more categories
- Leverage strong international customer interest via shipping expansion
Marketing
- Leverage hobby enthusiasts through Ambassador program and key partnerships
- Targeted advertising through key product verticals
Product Enhancement
- Investment into inventory to drive revenue
- Control of inventory
- Curated ranges to support wider market promotions
Marketing
- Leverage social media to expand customer base
- Relaunch ambassador & affiliate programs
- Reestablish presence on key marketplaces
Loyalty
- On-siteoptimisation based on shopper behaviour
Path to Profitability| Approx. $6M Saving Annually
We have right-sized TOYs cost base through reducing overheads, with a clear path to achieving positive EBITDA
In progress:
Exiting lease for
warehouse space 1
Achieved $3.2M
reduction in
corporate and staff
overheads
RIOT improving blended product
Reduce fulfilment and
net shipping costs
Revenue growth with
Top line growth expansion will deliver improved profitability now variable costs are right-sized
Renegotiated fixed
royalty fees
(66% decrease for
next 3 years)
margins
Invest in private label and higher margin categories
limited overhead
growth
Reduced marketing
spend as % of
revenue
~$6M Annual Savings
Path to Profitability2
Notes: *ANZ EBITDA FY23 excludes UK business, includes lease as operating expense. 1Lease exit will also allow the return of $2.7m bond. 2Path to profitability not to scale.
