Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

94063886199

1.3

ASX issuer code

TOY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2023

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issued following shareholder approval at the 2023 AGM as payment for Director services

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

TOYAG : SERVICE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

27/12/2023

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Material terms of the Service Rights can be found in https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20231117/pdf/05xghcztqd lvy2.pdf

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

See Notice of 2023 AGM and Explanatory Notes

Issue details

Number of +securities

24,545,448

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in lieu of directors fees

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

TOYAJ : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

27/12/2023

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Material terms of the Share Appreciation Rights can be found in https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20231117/pdf/

05xghcztqdlvy2.pdf

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

See Notice of 2023 AGM and Explanatory Notes

Issue details

Number of +securities

14,545,454

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

As part of the remuneration for participants under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

982,463,505

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TOYAG : SERVICE RIGHTS

25,045,448

TOYAH : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2024 EX $0.166

1,696,717

TOYAI : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2025 EX $0.199

1,726,173

TOYAJ : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS

14,675,454

TOYAK : WARRANTS

1

TOYAF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-MAY-2025 EX $0.138

1,691,956

Part 5 - Other Listing Rule requirements

  1. Were the +securities issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore the issue did not need any security holder approval under Listing Rule 7.1?
    No
  2. Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1?
    Yes

5.2a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

21/12/2023

