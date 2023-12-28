Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 29, 2023
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
TOYAG
SERVICE RIGHTS
24,545,448
27/12/2023
TOYAJ
SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS
14,545,454
27/12/2023
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
94063886199
1.3
ASX issuer code
TOY
- The announcement is New announcement
- Date of this announcement
29/12/2023
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issued following shareholder approval at the 2023 AGM as payment for Director services
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
TOYAG : SERVICE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
27/12/2023
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Material terms of the Service Rights can be found in https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20231117/pdf/05xghcztqd lvy2.pdf
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
See Notice of 2023 AGM and Explanatory Notes
Issue details
Number of +securities
24,545,448
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued in lieu of directors fees
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
TOYAJ : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
27/12/2023
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Material terms of the Share Appreciation Rights can be found in https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20231117/pdf/
05xghcztqdlvy2.pdf
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
See Notice of 2023 AGM and Explanatory Notes
Issue details
Number of +securities
14,545,454
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
As part of the remuneration for participants under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
982,463,505
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
TOYAG : SERVICE RIGHTS
25,045,448
TOYAH : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2024 EX $0.166
1,696,717
TOYAI : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2025 EX $0.199
1,726,173
TOYAJ : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS
14,675,454
TOYAK : WARRANTS
1
TOYAF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-MAY-2025 EX $0.138
1,691,956
Part 5 - Other Listing Rule requirements
-
Were the +securities issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore the issue did not need any security holder approval under Listing Rule 7.1?
No
- Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
5.2a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
21/12/2023
