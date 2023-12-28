Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Announcement Summary Entity name TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED Date of this announcement Friday December 29, 2023 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date TOYAG SERVICE RIGHTS 24,545,448 27/12/2023 TOYAJ SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS 14,545,454 27/12/2023 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of entity TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 94063886199 1.3 ASX issuer code TOY The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 29/12/2023

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 2 - Issue details 2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other Please specify Issued following shareholder approval at the 2023 AGM as payment for Director services 2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which: has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B Additional +securities in an existing class ASX +security code and description TOYAG : SERVICE RIGHTS Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 27/12/2023 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class Yes Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Material terms of the Service Rights can be found in https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20231117/pdf/05xghcztqd lvy2.pdf Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B See Notice of 2023 AGM and Explanatory Notes

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Issue details Number of +securities 24,545,448 Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Issued in lieu of directors fees Purpose of the issue To pay for services rendered Additional Details Additional +securities in an existing class ASX +security code and description TOYAJ : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 27/12/2023 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class Yes Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Material terms of the Share Appreciation Rights can be found in https://announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20231117/pdf/ 05xghcztqdlvy2.pdf Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B See Notice of 2023 AGM and Explanatory Notes

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Issue details Number of +securities 14,545,454 Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities As part of the remuneration for participants under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan Purpose of the issue Other Additional Details

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Part 4 - +Securities on issue Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise: (A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.) 4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted) Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 982,463,505 4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX) Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue TOYAG : SERVICE RIGHTS 25,045,448 TOYAH : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2024 EX $0.166 1,696,717 TOYAI : OPTION EXPIRING 01-NOV-2025 EX $0.199 1,726,173 TOYAJ : SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS 14,675,454 TOYAK : WARRANTS 1 TOYAF : OPTION EXPIRING 01-MAY-2025 EX $0.138 1,691,956