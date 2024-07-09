Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement 9/7/2024 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued New class-code to be Options subject to an exercise price of $0.12 and expiring 3 71,142,860 confirmed yrs from issue date TOY ORDINARY FULLY PAID 35,571,430 Proposed +issue date 30/7/2024 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities 1 / 6

Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation). 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 94063886199 1.3 ASX issuer code TOY The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 9/7/2024 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue

Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis? Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or ** Approval +Security holder approval 23/8/2024 actual? received/condition met? Estimated Comments Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New Will the proposed issue of this class' (+securities in a class that is +security include an offer of not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) attaching +securities? or an 'Existing class' (additional Yes securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 35,571,430 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 0.07000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities Attaching +Security Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities do not have +CDIs issued over them) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? Yes ASX +security code New class-code to be confirmed +Security type Options Number of +securities proposed to be issued 71,142,860 Offer price details Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX? No +Security description Options subject to an exercise price of $0.12 and expiring 3 yrs from issue date Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Free attaching option Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 0.0000001 Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Options details +Security currency AUD - Australian Dollar Exercise price Expiry date AUD 0.1200 30/8/2027 Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised 1 Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. As released to ASX today. Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date 30/7/2024 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 23/8/2024 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes 7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Bell Potter Securities Limited and Alpine Capital Pty Limited 7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? 6.0% of the sum raised 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue