17 August 2023
Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) - Reinstatement to Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be lifted immediately following the release of announcements by TOY regarding its financing arrangements.
Rana Kurban
Adviser, Listings Compliance
