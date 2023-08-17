Toys''R''Us ANZ Limited is an Australia-based e-commerce direct-to-consumer retailer of toy, baby, hobby and lifestyle products. The Company offers three shopper-facing e-commerce pillars, which include Toys''R''Us, Babies''R''Us and Hobby Warehouse. The Company offers products in various categories, including arts and crafts, building and construction, dolls and accessories, educational technology, plush and soft toys, games and puzzles, sports and outdoors, model kits, and vehicles and remote control. The Company's brands include Lego, Funko, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Bruder and Schleich. The Company's subsidiaries include UK Toys''R''US Limited, FUN International Limited, Funtastic America Inc., NSR (HK) Limited, Mittoni Pty Limited, Hobby warehouse Pty Limited and Toys R Us Licensee Pty Limited.