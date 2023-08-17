Market Announcement

17 August 2023

Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) - Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be lifted immediately following the release of announcements by TOY regarding its financing arrangements.

Rana Kurban

Adviser, Listings Compliance

17 August 2023

