Market Announcement
9 July 2024
Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) - Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be lifted immediately following the release by TOY of an announcement regarding a capital raise.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Toys'R'Us Anz Ltd published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 01:13:06 UTC.