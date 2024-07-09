Market Announcement

9 July 2024

Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) - Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be lifted immediately following the release by TOY of an announcement regarding a capital raise.

Issued by

ASX Compliance

9 July 2024

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

#10758422v1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toys'R'Us Anz Ltd published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 01:13:06 UTC.