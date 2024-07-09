Toys''R''Us ANZ Limited is an Australia-based e-commerce direct-to-consumer retailer of toy, baby, hobby and lifestyle products. The Company offers three shopper-facing e-commerce pillars, which include Toys''R''Us, Babies''R''Us and Hobby Warehouse. The Company operates through two segments: Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2C). The B2C segment is engaged in direct to consumer sale of consumer products (toys, hobby and baby goods). The B2B segment is engaged wholesaling and distribution of information technology (IT) products. The Companyâs subsidiaries include UK Toys''R''US Limited, FUN International Limited, Funtastic America Inc., NSR (HK) Limited, Mittoni Pty Limited, Hobby warehouse Pty Limited and Toys R Us Licensee Pty Limited.