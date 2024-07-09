The securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of TOY, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raise.

09 July 2024

Jonathan Bisset

Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Limited

Dear Mr Bissett,

Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited - Request for voluntary suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY) (TOY) requests that the ASX grant a suspension from quotation of its securities from commencement of trading today, 09 July 2024.

The voluntary suspension is requested to allow TOY time to finalise discussions in respect of its capital raise.

TOY requests that the voluntary suspension apply from this request and continue until the

an announcement is released by the Company regarding the above, which is expected to be on or prior to 10 July 2024.

Under ASX Listing Rule 17.2, TOY is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully

Kim Larkin

Company Secretary

