Market Announcement
9 July 2024
Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) - Suspension from Quotation
Description
The securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of TOY, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raise.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
9 July 2024
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
#10758300v1
09 July 2024
Jonathan Bisset
Adviser, Listings Compliance
ASX Limited
Dear Mr Bissett,
Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited - Request for voluntary suspension
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY) (TOY) requests that the ASX grant a suspension from quotation of its securities from commencement of trading today, 09 July 2024.
The voluntary suspension is requested to allow TOY time to finalise discussions in respect of its capital raise.
TOY requests that the voluntary suspension apply from this request and continue until the
an announcement is released by the Company regarding the above, which is expected to be on or prior to 10 July 2024.
Under ASX Listing Rule 17.2, TOY is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Yours faithfully
Kim Larkin
Company Secretary
Level 8, 210 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Ph: (03) 9081 9100 Fax: (03) 9081 9199 www.toysrus.com.au ABN 94 063 886 199
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toys'R'Us Anz Ltd published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 00:21:02 UTC.