TOY secures up to $4.0m in Funding to Launch

its House of Brands Growth Strategy

$2.49m TOY placement

Directors to participate in Placement

Up to $1.5m Subsequent Investment by Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP from existing facility

9 July 2024: Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY) (Company or TOY) is pleased to announce that it has secured $2.49 million in funding by way of a Placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. Additionally TOY has reached an agreement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP (Mercer) to invest up to a further $1.5 million from the existing $4.2 million (facility limit) convertible securities facility, in two tranches.

Placement

TOY is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments by way of a Placement from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors to subscribe for approximately 35.57 million fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.07 per share to raise approximately $2.49 million. Participants in the Placement will receive one free attaching Option will be issued for every two new Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.12 per Share and expiring 3 years from the date of issue.

Directors have committed to subscribe for 714,286 Shares under the Placement committing $50,000 at the same price and terms

All new Shares and attaching Options Issued under the Placement will be subject to Shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on or around Friday, 23rd August 2024.

This is an important next step in TOY's strategic objective to build a diversified House of Brands. TOY has an impressive array of house brands, backed by a large, loyal customer base with a wealth of green shoot opportunities. This funding will enable the Company to take advantage of the hard work over recent months to right size the business and launch the TOY House of Brands Growth Strategy.

Alpine Capital Pty Ltd and Bell Potter Securities Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement. Full details of the Placement, including the Indicative Offer Timetable, can be found in the Equity Raising Investor Presentation issued to ASX today.

Subsequent Investment by Mercer up to $1.5m

TOY has reached an agreement with Mercer on further investments from the existing $4.2 million facility

