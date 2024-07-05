The securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOY, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

05 July 2024

Mr Riley Jackson

Adviser, Listings Compliance

ASX Limited

Dear Mr Jackson

Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited - Request for trading halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Toys"R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) (TOY) requests that an immediate trading halt be granted by ASX Limited (ASX) with respect to its fully paid ordinary shares from the time of this request until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 09 July 2024 or release of an announcement by TOY in connection with a capital raise.

The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 17.1:

Duration of the trading halt - TOY expects the trading halt will be in place until the earlier of the time at which TOY makes an announcement regarding a capital raise, or the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 09 July 2024. Termination of the trading halt -TOY expects to make the announcement to the market before commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 09 July 2024. No reason - TOY is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Further information - There is no further information in relation to this request.

Yours faithfully

Kim Larkin

Company Secretary

