Market Announcement
5 July 2024
Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited ('TOY') will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOY, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
5 July 2024
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
05 July 2024
Mr Riley Jackson
Adviser, Listings Compliance
ASX Limited
Dear Mr Jackson
Toys'R'Us ANZ Limited - Request for trading halt
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Toys"R'Us ANZ Limited (ASX: TOY) (TOY) requests that an immediate trading halt be granted by ASX Limited (ASX) with respect to its fully paid ordinary shares from the time of this request until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 09 July 2024 or release of an announcement by TOY in connection with a capital raise.
The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 17.1:
- Duration of the trading halt - TOY expects the trading halt will be in place until the earlier of the time at which TOY makes an announcement regarding a capital raise, or the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 09 July 2024.
- Termination of the trading halt -TOY expects to make the announcement to the market before commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 09 July 2024.
- No reason - TOY is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
- Further information - There is no further information in relation to this request.
Yours faithfully
Kim Larkin
Company Secretary
