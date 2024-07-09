Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities

TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED

Update to previous announcement

9/7/2024

Correction to the total number of Options at Part 7B

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

94063886199

1.3

ASX issuer code

TOY

1.4 The announcement is Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to the total number of Options at Part 7B

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

9/7/2024

1.5 Date of this announcement

9/7/2024

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

23/8/2024

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

35,571,430

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.07000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities do not have +CDIs issued over them)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

17,785,715

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Options subject to an exercise price of $0.12 and expiring 3 yrs from issue date

Reason for the update of 'Number of +securities proposed to be issued

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching option

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.0000001

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.1200

30/8/2027

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

As released to ASX today.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

30/7/2024

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

23/8/2024

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Bell Potter Securities Limited and Alpine Capital Pty Limited

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

6.0% of the sum raised

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To support the investment in inventory, launch and acquisition of new brands to support House of Brands strategy, delivery of growth and investment in technology to support operational infrastructure

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

