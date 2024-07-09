Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of securities
Update Summary
Entity name
TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
9/7/2024
Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction to the total number of Options at Part 7B
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TOYS'R'US ANZ LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
94063886199
1.3
ASX issuer code
TOY
1.4 The announcement is Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction to the total number of Options at Part 7B
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
9/7/2024
1.5 Date of this announcement
9/7/2024
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
23/8/2024
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
35,571,430
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.07000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities do not have +CDIs issued over them)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
17,785,715
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Options subject to an exercise price of $0.12 and expiring 3 yrs from issue date
Reason for the update of 'Number of +securities proposed to be issued
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free attaching option
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.0000001
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD 0.1200
30/8/2027
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
TOY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
As released to ASX today.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
30/7/2024
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
23/8/2024
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Bell Potter Securities Limited and Alpine Capital Pty Limited
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
6.0% of the sum raised
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To support the investment in inventory, launch and acquisition of new brands to support House of Brands strategy, delivery of growth and investment in technology to support operational infrastructure
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
