TP disposes of Westek Technology business for GBP800,000

TP Group PLC - Wincanton, England-based consulting, software and engineering company - Enters into a conditional agreement to dispose of its non-core business Westek Technology Ltd to German electronics manufacturer Roda Computer GmbH for GBP800,000 in cash. Completion of the disposal is subject to regulatory clearance in the UK.

Current stock price: 2.17 pence

12-month change: down 54%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

