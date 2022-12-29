Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  TP Group plc
  News
  Summary
    TPG   GB0030591514

TP GROUP PLC

(TPG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
2.175 GBX    0.00%
12:16pTP disposes of Westek Technology business for GBP800,000
AN
12/19Killik & Co. LLP - Form 8.3 - TP Group Plc
PR
12/15Killik & Co. LLP - Form 8.3 - TP Group PLC
PR
TP disposes of Westek Technology business for GBP800,000

12/29/2022 | 12:16pm EST
TP Group PLC - Wincanton, England-based consulting, software and engineering company - Enters into a conditional agreement to dispose of its non-core business Westek Technology Ltd to German electronics manufacturer Roda Computer GmbH for GBP800,000 in cash. Completion of the disposal is subject to regulatory clearance in the UK.

Current stock price: 2.17 pence

12-month change: down 54%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TP GROUP PLC 0.00% 2.175 Delayed Quote.-53.72%
WINCANTON PLC 1.18% 344 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 44,3 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net income 2021 -19,0 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4,80 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart TP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Derren Mark Stroud Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Roy Ratcliffe Executive Chairman
Claire Louise MacPherson Secretary, Director-Compliance & Group Legal
David Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Bertram Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TP GROUP PLC-53.72%20
ACCENTURE PLC-36.53%165 697
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.87%144 036
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.76%126 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.25%98 667
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.00%76 165