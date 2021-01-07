TP ICAP : ICAP's ‘virtual' Charity Day raises £3.6m

News Release
ICAP's 'virtual' Charity Day raises £3.6m
Celebrities including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman and Roger Daltrey joined the 28th ICAP Charity Day, on screen, to raise money for over 100 charities across the globe
London, 14 December 2020: ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, is pleased to announce that, despite the challenges of 2020, £3.6m was raised during this year's 'virtual' ICAP Charity Day, held on Thursday, 10 December.
Given the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ICAP Charity Day took on a new, 'virtual' format with a host of celebrities and ambassadors including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Roger Daltrey, David Walliams and Amanda Holden joining the event via online channels to support ICAP brokers throughout the day.
Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of the revenues and commissions generated on the day donated to a variety of worthy causes. Charitable partners supported through this year's event can be found here.
Since it began, ICAP Charity Day has raised over £150 million, and supported around 2,600 charitable projects around the world.
Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:
"We know that ICAP Charity Day is a key fixture in the charity calendar and continuing to raise money for so many important causes, despite the challenges we have all faced this year, is testament to the spirit of ICAP Charity Day.
"The commitment of our brokers, clients and charity partners and their ambassadors is what makes the event so special and this year was no different. Thank you to everyone involved."
Notes to Editors:
Background Information on Charity Day
ICAP Charity Day was founded in 1993 to grow its charitable giving programme through an innovative fundraising initiative that would make a significant difference to charities. Made possible through its unique position in the financial markets, the Company and its brokers
committed to donating all revenues and commissions on one day a year, to a select group of charities around the world to guarantee that they would receive a sizeable contribution to fund much needed projects and initiatives. Now in its 28th year, ICAP, its customers and partners have collectively raised over £150 million to date and supported more than 2,600 projects worldwide. www.icapcharityday.com.
Celebrity support
ICAP Charity Day was supported by a number of celebrities this year, who all participate on behalf of the charities they represent. Below lists the charities supported by celebrities named in this release:
Ant & Dec, The Prince's Trust
Olivia Colman, Patron of Refuge
David Walliams, Alzheimer's Research UK
Amanda Holden, Battersea
Roger Daltrey, Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust
