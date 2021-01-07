Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TP ICAP    TLPR   GB00B1H0DZ51

TP ICAP

(TLPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TP ICAP : ICAP's ‘virtual' Charity Day raises £3.6m

01/07/2021 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

ICAP's 'virtual' Charity Day raises £3.6m

Celebrities including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman and Roger Daltrey joined the 28th ICAP Charity Day, on screen, to raise money for over 100 charities across the globe

London, 14 December 2020: ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, is pleased to announce that, despite the challenges of 2020, £3.6m was raised during this year's 'virtual' ICAP Charity Day, held on Thursday, 10 December.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ICAP Charity Day took on a new, 'virtual' format with a host of celebrities and ambassadors including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Roger Daltrey, David Walliams and Amanda Holden joining the event via online channels to support ICAP brokers throughout the day.

Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of the revenues and commissions generated on the day donated to a variety of worthy causes. Charitable partners supported through this year's event can be found here.

Since it began, ICAP Charity Day has raised over £150 million, and supported around 2,600 charitable projects around the world.

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:

"We know that ICAP Charity Day is a key fixture in the charity calendar and continuing to raise money for so many important causes, despite the challenges we have all faced this year, is testament to the spirit of ICAP Charity Day.

"The commitment of our brokers, clients and charity partners and their ambassadors is what makes the event so special and this year was no different. Thank you to everyone involved."

- Ends -

Contacts:

Laura Whybrow Laura.whybrow@tpicap.com +44 77 9195 6219

Harriet Austerberry harriet.austerberry@tpicap.com +44 20 3933 3012

Notes to Editors:

Background Information on Charity Day

ICAP Charity Day was founded in 1993 to grow its charitable giving programme through an innovative fundraising initiative that would make a significant difference to charities. Made possible through its unique position in the financial markets, the Company and its brokers

committed to donating all revenues and commissions on one day a year, to a select group of charities around the world to guarantee that they would receive a sizeable contribution to fund much needed projects and initiatives. Now in its 28th year, ICAP, its customers and partners have collectively raised over £150 million to date and supported more than 2,600 projects worldwide. www.icapcharityday.com.

Celebrity support

ICAP Charity Day was supported by a number of celebrities this year, who all participate on behalf of the charities they represent. Below lists the charities supported by celebrities named in this release:

Ant & Dec, The Prince's Trust

Olivia Colman, Patron of Refuge

David Walliams, Alzheimer's Research UK

Amanda Holden, Battersea

Roger Daltrey, Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust

About ICAP

ICAP is a leading markets operator and provider of post trade risk mitigation and information services. ICAP matches buyers and sellers in the wholesale markets in interest rates, credit, commodities, FX, emerging markets and equity derivatives through voice and electronic networks, post trade risk mitigation and ICAP's information services provide data across all key asset classes and offers innovative solutions for real-time,end-of-day and historical products. ICAP is a TP ICAP company. For further information, please visit www.icap.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TP ICAP plc published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 14:21:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TP ICAP
09:22aTP ICAP : ICAP's ‘virtual' Charity Day raises £3.6m
PU
03:12aTP ICAP : Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP sees 1% drop in annual revenue
RE
03:09aTP ICAP : Issues $427.8 Million Of Shares To Fund Liquidnet Deal
MT
02:47aTP ICAP : Projects FY20 Revenue To Decline 1% Amid COVID-19
MT
2020TP ICAP : Capital Markets Day 2020
PU
2020Canaccord Upgrades TP ICAP To Buy From Hold, Cuts PT
MT
2020TP ICAP Sues Nex Over Failure to Disclose Probes Into Swaps, 'Cum-Ex' Trading..
DJ
2020TP ICAP Files Lawsuit Against Nex for Alleged Failure to Disclose Legal Risks..
MT
2020TP ICAP : launches MATCHBOOK ReBalance
PU
2020TP ICAP Posts 19% Fall in Revenue, Initiates Restructuring of Broking Busines..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 847 M 2 513 M 2 513 M
Net income 2020 113 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2020 3,90 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 1 378 M 1 871 M 1 875 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 898
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TP ICAP
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 347,20 GBX
Last Close Price 246,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Chairman
Martin Ryan Group Chief Operating Officer
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Ann Knight Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TP ICAP3.53%1 871
MORGAN STANLEY7.52%133 302
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.24%107 878
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.2.74%102 447
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%54 144
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.43%45 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ