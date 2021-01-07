Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TP ICAP    TLPR   GB00B1H0DZ51

TP ICAP

(TLPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TP ICAP : Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP sees 1% drop in annual revenue

01/07/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - TP ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, on Thursday forecast a 1% drop in full-year revenue and offered more details on a share issue to fund its previously announced acquisition of electronic trading network Liquidnet.

The company said trading volumes remained subdued during much of the fourth quarter.

TP ICAP said it expects the 2:5 fully underwritten rights issue to result in 225.3 million new ordinary shares at 140 pence per share, and raise about 315 million pounds ($427.83 million). https://bit.ly/3pZlfma

In October, TP ICAP agreed to buy Liquidnet for a revised price of between $575 million and $700 million to help its digital push and announced the rights issue to fund the purchase.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TP ICAP
03:12aTP ICAP : Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP sees 1% drop in annual revenue
RE
03:09aTP ICAP : Issues $427.8 Million Of Shares To Fund Liquidnet Deal
MT
02:47aTP ICAP : Projects FY20 Revenue To Decline 1% Amid COVID-19
MT
2020TP ICAP : Capital Markets Day 2020
PU
2020Canaccord Upgrades TP ICAP To Buy From Hold, Cuts PT
MT
2020TP ICAP Sues Nex Over Failure to Disclose Probes Into Swaps, 'Cum-Ex' Trading..
DJ
2020TP ICAP Files Lawsuit Against Nex for Alleged Failure to Disclose Legal Risks..
MT
2020TP ICAP : launches MATCHBOOK ReBalance
PU
2020TP ICAP Posts 19% Fall in Revenue, Initiates Restructuring of Broking Busines..
MT
2020TP ICAP : cuts costs as revenues shrink in third quarter
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 847 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
Net income 2020 113 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2020 3,90 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 1 378 M 1 871 M 1 873 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 898
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart TP ICAP
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 347,20 GBX
Last Close Price 246,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Chairman
Martin Ryan Group Chief Operating Officer
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Ann Knight Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TP ICAP3.53%1 871
MORGAN STANLEY7.52%133 302
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION8.24%107 878
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.2.74%102 447
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%54 144
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.43%45 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ