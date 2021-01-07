TP ICAP : Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP sees 1% drop in annual revenue

The company said trading volumes remained subdued during much of the fourth quarter.

TP ICAP said it expects the 2:5 fully underwritten rights issue to result in 225.3 million new ordinary shares at 140 pence per share, and raise about 315 million pounds ($427.83 million). https://bit.ly/3pZlfma

In October, TP ICAP agreed to buy Liquidnet for a revised price of between $575 million and $700 million to help its digital push and announced the rights issue to fund the purchase.

