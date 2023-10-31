Oct 31 (Reuters) - TP ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, reported a 5% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as a strong performance in its energy and commodities division helped offset weakness in its broking business.

Energy markets have normalised following a challenging 2022, when heightened geopolitical uncertainty led to crimped trading volumes. The energy and commodities division reported a 28% increase in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Total group revenue for the quarter stood at 512 million pounds ($622.13 million), the company said, adding that its trading was in-line with its expectations so far this year.

TP ICAP acts as a broker between institutional customers for commodities, shares, currencies, interest rate swaps and bonds, and tends to thrive on market volatility.

Exceptional volatility-driven trading volumes cooled off this year, dragging down TP ICAP's Global Broking business. Revenue in the division was down 2% in the quarter, at constant currency.

($1 = 0.8230 pounds) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)