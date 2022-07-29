Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TP ICAP Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLPR   JE00BMDZN391

TP ICAP GROUP PLC

(TLPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:50 2022-07-29 am EDT
118.95 GBX   +0.30%
09:30aInterest rate derivatives broker Jonns exits TP ICAP
RE
06/20TP ICAP : appoints new CEO of Global Broking
PU
06/20TP ICAP Appoints Daniel Fields as CEO of Its Global Broking Division
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interest rate derivatives broker Jonns exits TP ICAP

07/29/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Chris Jonns, one of the biggest brokers for dollar-based interest rate derivatives in the interdealer market, has left TP ICAP in New York as the industry comes under pressure to adopt more electronic trading and reduce trading costs.

Jonns confirmed his departure but declined to comment on his future plans. TP ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Two bank interest rate derivatives trading heads said that Jonns was one of the best known and biggest liquidity brokers in the market. He also intermediated short-term rate transactions, said a person familiar with his work. All three people spoke on condition of anonymity.

His departure comes as banks are seeking to reduce trading costs and move to more electronic methods, and away from traditional trading that has been made over the phone or via messages.

Interest rate derivatives is one of the world's largest markets, with $167 trillion in outstanding dollar-based contracts as of year-end, according to data by the Bank for International Settlements.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Alden Bentley and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TP ICAP GROUP PLC
09:30aInterest rate derivatives broker Jonns exits TP ICAP
RE
06/20TP ICAP : appoints new CEO of Global Broking
PU
06/20TP ICAP Appoints Daniel Fields as CEO of Its Global Broking Division
CI
05/11FTSE 100 Closes Up Boosted by Mining, Energy Shares Rising on Higher Commodity Prices
DJ
05/11UK's FTSE 100 rises on commodity stocks rally, Compass earnings boost
RE
04/28TP ICAP : announces new CEO of its Agency Execution division
PU
04/07TP ICAP GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06TP ICAP : connects dealers to Liquidnet's New Issue Trading protocol
PU
03/24TP ICAP Shares Up 13% as US Activist Investor Pushes for Sale
MT
03/24Justin Hughes Piles Pressure on TP ICAP Boss to Sell
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TP ICAP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 996 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
Net income 2022 49,5 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2022 130 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 8,96%
Capitalization 925 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 343
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TP ICAP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 118,60 GBX
Average target price 210,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Chairman
Martin Ryan Group Chief Operating Officer
Edmund Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TP ICAP GROUP PLC-22.33%1 122
MORGAN STANLEY-15.50%142 923
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.50%128 383
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.97%118 276
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.76%41 390
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-10.90%26 492