TP ICAP : Case Study Europe

The Copenhagen office has made nine donations over nine years, consistently funding the charity to support Danish families with children suffering from cancer. The charity organises special events, summer retreats, sporting events, visits to theatres and amusement parks. In addition, FMKB provides hospital visits and support from mentors and psychologists. Last year alone, the donation from the ICAP Charity Day accounted for more than 1% of the organisation's entire annual budget, contributing to the administrative overhead of fundraising the day-to-day running of the organisation, as well as funding individual support services to encourage the afflicted children and their families. As a result, all 500 families who are members and more than 2,000 individuals benefit directly from the funding.

From the Frankfurt office, ICAP Charity Days have donated to ARQUE 13 times since 2003, funding the charity's mission to support people with Spina Bifida on their way to independent living, through a range of projects. These include providing advice for families and affected persons (from diagnosis right through life); camps for children, teenagers and adults; and consulting and training for specialist staff. Funding has directly benefitted at least 1,500 people through more camps and improving the care and assistance provided; funding the purchase of special vehicles for wheelchair users and; funding of more specialists, who have then gone on to support several hundred more beneficiaries with Spina Bifida.