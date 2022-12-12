Advanced search
TP ICAP : Case Study Europe

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
Case Study: Europe

The Copenhagen office has made nine donations over nine years, consistently funding the charity to support Danish families with children suffering from cancer. The charity organises special events, summer retreats, sporting events, visits to theatres and amusement parks. In addition, FMKB provides hospital visits and support from mentors and psychologists. Last year alone, the donation from the ICAP Charity Day accounted for more than 1% of the organisation's entire annual budget, contributing to the administrative overhead of fundraising the day-to-day running of the organisation, as well as funding individual support services to encourage the afflicted children and their families. As a result, all 500 families who are members and more than 2,000 individuals benefit directly from the funding.

From the Frankfurt office, ICAP Charity Days have donated to ARQUE 13 times since 2003, funding the charity's mission to support people with Spina Bifida on their way to independent living, through a range of projects. These include providing advice for families and affected persons (from diagnosis right through life); camps for children, teenagers and adults; and consulting and training for specialist staff. Funding has directly benefitted at least 1,500 people through more camps and improving the care and assistance provided; funding the purchase of special vehicles for wheelchair users and; funding of more specialists, who have then gone on to support several hundred more beneficiaries with Spina Bifida.

One of the most active and important charities in Spain, promoting social development for the underprivileged and fighting poverty. The funding from ICAP's Charity Day in Madrid supported the Social Action programme benefitting vulnerable people, migrants and refugees, and the elderly, meeting their basic needs. Through longer-term programmes, individuals have been supported to improve their situation, by providing autonomy, emphasising their abilities, and addressing family and work needs. 2,000 beneficiaries have been supported over the years.

Founded to improve the lives of those affected by SLC13A5 Epilepsy by funding cutting-edge research, Tess Research Foundation provides support to people affected and increases awareness about this severe neurological disorder. In the Netherlands, the Amsterdam Office funded the strengthening and growth of the programmes offered to families with genetic epilepsy. One donation from the ICAP Charity Day has benefitted 150 sufferers around the world.

Norges Blindeforbund is an interest and service organisation for the blind and partially sighted in Norway. An ICAP Charity Day donation from the Bergen office in 2010 facilitated the building of a swimming pool in one of their facilities, which continues to serve their members to this day. A second donation in 2014 supported more people who, through an auto immune disease, potentially lose their eyesight eyesight.

ICAP Charity Day

Disclaimer

TP ICAP Group plc published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 16:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
