Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TP ICAP Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLPR   JE00BMDZN391

TP ICAP GROUP PLC

(TLPR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:27 2023-03-14 pm EDT
170.20 GBX   -4.60%
01:46pTp Icap : Parameta Solutions and Numerix announce OTC valuations partnership
PU
01:40pFTSE 100 Index Closed Up 1.2% on US Inflation Data
DJ
09:17aUK's Declining Wage Growth a Positive for BOE
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TP ICAP : Parameta Solutions and Numerix announce OTC valuations partnership

03/14/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14th March 2023 - London

Parameta Solutions, the leading provider of OTC indicative and trade data, and Numerix, the global leading OTC analytics and derivatives pricing company, have today announced a new partnership to develop automated, high quality, independent, fair valuations of OTC derivatives to market participants.

With the ability to use Parameta's market leading OTC data alongside Numerix's advanced analytical capabilities, this partnership promises to provide a cost efficient, differentiated offering to a high growth sector. With mounting regulatory requirements linked to accounting standards, and an increasing requirement for greater model transparency and transaction substantiation, data reliability and transparency are more important than ever. The introduction of FRTB has reinforced the need for banks to have access to high quality data in order to accurately mark their OTC positions.

The two firms are working together to develop a solution to provide a more effective way of valuing OTC derivatives. The collaboration follows the Bank for International Settlements recent datashowing that the notional value of outstanding OTC derivatives rose to a record high of $632 billion last year.

Commenting on the agreement, Ovie Koloko, Chief Product Officer said: "As the regulatory requirements for third party outsourcing, transparency, and risk factor liquidity have increased, the challenge of obtaining accurate and up-to-date valuation services has become more difficult. Simultaneously, technological changes are forcing financial institutions to reconsider their existing architecture and the data sources driving critical applications. By working together with Numerix, we believe that we can offer a truly unique solution to an issue that has only become more pronounced as financial institutions make greater use of OTC derivatives."

"Transparency is a key factor in the growth of OTC markets. It is essential to have transparency in data, models, and their calibration to ensure confidence while trading these products," emphasized Steven O'Hanlon, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Numerix. "By combining Parameta's extensive and diverse data with Numerix's cutting-edge pricing models and advanced analytics solutions, we can build greater trust in this segment of the capital markets."

About Parameta Solutions

Parameta Solutions is the Data & Analytics division of TP ICAP Group. The business provides clients with unbiased OTC content and proprietary data, in-depth insights across price discovery, risk management, benchmark and indices, and pre and post-trade analytics. Its post-trade solutions offering helps market participants control their counterparty and regulatory risks through a growing range of tools that manage balance-sheet exposure, as well as compression and optimisation services. TP ICAP Classification: Public The Data & Analytics division includes the following brands: Tullett Prebon Information, PVM Data Services, ICAP Information and Burton-Taylor Consulting.

About Numerix

Numerix (www.numerix.com) is the leading provider of innovative capital markets technology solutions and real-time intelligence applications for trading and risk management. Numerix is dedicated to driving a more open, fintech-oriented, digital financial services market. Built upon a 20+ year analytical foundation of deep practical knowledge, experience and IT understanding, Numerix is uniquely positioned in the financial services ecosystem to help its users reimagine operations, modernize business processes and capture profitability. - See more at: https://www.numerix.com/press-release/numerix-appoints-steve-delorenzo-chief-financial-officer#sthash.qbL1RBzB.dpuf

ENDS

Media Contact:

TP ICAP

Richard Newman

M: +44 (0) 7469 039 307

Richard.Newman@tpicap.com

Maitland

H Advisers/Maitland

M: +44 207 379 5151

tpicap-maitland@maitland.co.uk

Attachments

Disclaimer

TP ICAP Group plc published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 17:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TP ICAP GROUP PLC
01:46pTp Icap : Parameta Solutions and Numerix announce OTC valuations partnership
PU
01:40pFTSE 100 Index Closed Up 1.2% on US Inflation Data
DJ
09:17aUK's Declining Wage Growth a Positive for BOE
DJ
08:00aStocks up ahead of key US inflation reading
AN
07:23aUK Bank, Finance Stocks Drop as Contagion Fears Linger
DJ
05:32aTP ICAP lifts dividend 30% as interest rate hikes give annual boost
AN
05:29aFTSE 100 Lower Again as SVB Fallout Continues to Rattle Investors
DJ
04:46aUK Wage Data Raises Case for BOE to Hold Out on Rate Rise
DJ
04:09aFTSE 100 to Extend Losses as US Bank Worries Continue to Weigh
DJ
04:00aTP ICAP profit up; impairments sting Close Brothers
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TP ICAP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 083 M 2 531 M 2 531 M
Net income 2022 88,8 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 176 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 6,33%
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TP ICAP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 178,40 GBX
Average target price 225,99 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Chairman
Martin Ryan Group Chief Operating Officer
Edmund Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TP ICAP GROUP PLC2.24%1 691
MORGAN STANLEY3.49%147 994
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.12%111 296
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.65%95 636
CITIGROUP INC.-1.08%86 962
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.10%41 327