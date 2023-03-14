Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TP ICAP Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLPR   JE00BMDZN391

TP ICAP GROUP PLC

(TLPR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:24 2023-03-13 pm EDT
178.40 GBX   -3.67%
03:26aTP Icap's Attributable Profit Soars in FY22
MT
03:15aTp Icap : Preliminary Results 2022 - Analyst Presentation
PU
03:15aTp Icap : Preliminary Results 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TP ICAP : Preliminary Results 2022 - Analyst Presentation

03/14/2023 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TP ICAP GROUP PLC Preliminary Results

For the 12 months ended 31 December 2022

14 March 2023

Agenda

1

2022

Highlights

Nicolas Breteau, Group CEO

2

2022

Financials

Robin Stewart, Group CFO

3

Global Broking

Daniel Fields, CEO Global Broking

4

Energy & Commodities

Andrew Polydor, CEO Energy & Commodities

5

Liquidnet

Mark Govoni, CEO Liquidnet

6

Parameta Solutions

Eric Sinclair, CEO Parameta Solutions

7

Summary

Nicolas Breteau, Group CEO

8

Q&A

All speakers

TP ICAP Group plc Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 | 2

14 March 2023

2022 business performance highlights

Strong Group revenue performance

Uplift in profitability

Group revenue up 7%1 to £2.1bn

Adjusted EBIT increased 8%1 to £275m; Adjusted EBIT margin 13.0%

+13% in reported currency

14.0% excl. Russia impact (2021: 12.9%1)

Global Broking delivering

  • High single digit growth1 across all asset classes
  • Revenue/broker +14%1; Contribution/broker +20%1 (excl. Russia impact)

Dynamic capital management

  • On track to release c. £100m cash by end 2023 for debt reduction:
    • Around £30m freed up in H2 2022
    • Identifying and returning potential surplus capital - subject to ongoing assessment of balance sheet/investment requirements

High-margin businesses performing well

Final DPS 7.9 pence

Strong Rates performance: +7%1

Up 44%

Parameta Solutions: +8%1

Total 2022 dividend 12.4 pence, up 31%

Strong year for core franchise. Deep liquidity pools. Well positioned as Central Banks de-risk

1. In constant currency

TP ICAP Group plc Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 | 3

14 March 2023

Delivering our strategy

Fusion rollout on track in Global Broking

Liquidnet diversification

40% of in-scope revenue now on Fusion - in line with target

Equities: Expanding in cross-border, algo and programme trading

On track to complete rollout (55% of total revenue) by end 2025

Fixed Income: D2C Credit proposition live

  • Dedicated Fusion Sales team driving adoption

2023 Capital Markets Day targets1

  • Global Broking expected to be close2 to Contribution Margin; relatively close2 to Adjusted EBIT Margin
  • Energy & Commodities expected to be relatively close2 to Contribution and Adjusted EBIT Margins
  • Parameta Solutions expected to exceed both targets

Launching spot crypto assets institutional platform

  • FCA registration obtained. Planning to launch in 2023
  • Well received

Expanding Parameta Solutions

  • First IDB FCA authorised as Benchmark Administrator
  • Announcing today partnership with Numerix, leading global analytics company

Delivering cost savings

  • 2022 Group cost savings target of £25m delivered
  • On track to deliver at least £30m Liquidnet integration cost synergies by end 2023

Advancing our strategy to be the world's most trusted, and innovative, liquidity and data solutions specialist

1.

Assuming current market conditions continue until end 2023

TP ICAP Group plc Preliminary Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 | 4

2.

Guidance that refers to being "close" to target is defined as within one percentage point of target; "Relatively close" is defined as being within one to two percentage points of target

Robin Stewart

Group CFO

Disclaimer

TP ICAP Group plc published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 07:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TP ICAP GROUP PLC
03:26aTP Icap's Attributable Profit Soars in FY22
MT
03:15aTp Icap : Preliminary Results 2022 - Analyst Presentation
PU
03:15aTp Icap : Preliminary Results 2022
PU
03:10aBroker TP ICAP annual profit surges on higher market volatility
RE
03:08aEarnings Flash (TCAP.L) TP ICAP GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP2.12B
MT
03:08aEarnings Flash (TCAP.L) TP ICAP GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX13.0
MT
02/08TP ICAP Group PLC Announces Board Changes, with Effect from 1 March 2023
CI
02/08TP Icap Cancels Negotiations For Possible Sale of Parameta Unit
MT
02/08TP ICAP terminates talks to sell data unit - Sky News
RE
01/16EVISO, TP ICAP midcap starts coverage of the stock with 'buy' rating
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TP ICAP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 083 M 2 531 M 2 531 M
Net income 2022 88,8 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 176 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 6,33%
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TP ICAP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 178,40 GBX
Average target price 226,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Chairman
Martin Ryan Group Chief Operating Officer
Edmund Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TP ICAP GROUP PLC2.24%1 691
MORGAN STANLEY3.49%151 459
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.12%115 586
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.65%108 145
CITIGROUP INC.-1.08%93 959
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.10%40 583