  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TPCS Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPCS   TH0090010Z01

TPCS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TPCS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPCS Public : Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47 AGM, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction.

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 17:04:52
Headline
Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47 AGM, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction.
Symbol
TPCS
Source
TPCS
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 09-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 08-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting                     : Montien Riverside Hotel, 372 Rama 3 
Road, Bangkhlo, Bangkholaem, Bangkok.
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 22-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 05-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 03-May-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.75
Derived from profit under non-BOI        : 0.25
privilege (baht per share)
Derived from profit under BOI privilege  : 0.50
(baht per share)
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 25-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

Change of director/Executive

There are 3 directors who are due to retire by rotation, namely 1. Mr. Suchai 
Narongkananukul, 2. Mr. Arnut Rattanapathimakorn and 3. Assoc. Prof. Krisada
Visavateeranon
The Board of Directors has approved by proposing to appoint  Mr. Suchai 
Narongkananukul, Mr. Arnut Rattanapathimakorn to be directors for another term
and nominated Mr. Natavudh Pungcharoenpong as an independent director and member
 of the Audit Committee.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Textile Prestige pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 763 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2020 -19,5 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2020 871 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -53,9x
Yield 2020 6,19%
Capitalization 2 603 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart TPCS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPCS Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suchai Narongkananukul Managing Director & Director
Darunee Supo Manager-Finance & Accounting
Manu Leelanuwatana Chairman
Samai Moollakote Manager-Information Technology
Rachanee Luevipasakul Human Resources & Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPCS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED52.53%81
TRIDENT LIMITED-1.22%3 534
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-24.65%3 067
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-1.32%3 050
TEIJIN LIMITED0.21%2 372
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-22.23%1 737