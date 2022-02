TPCS Public : Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47 AGM, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction.

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 22-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 26-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 09-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 08-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Cash dividend payment - Changing the director(s) Venue of the meeting : Montien Riverside Hotel, 372 Rama 3 Road, Bangkhlo, Bangkholaem, Bangkok. ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 22-Feb-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 05-May-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 03-May-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.75 Derived from profit under non-BOI : 0.25 privilege (baht per share) Derived from profit under BOI privilege : 0.50 (baht per share) Par value (baht) : 1.00 Payment date : 25-May-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ Change of director/Executive There are 3 directors who are due to retire by rotation, namely 1. Mr. Suchai Narongkananukul, 2. Mr. Arnut Rattanapathimakorn and 3. Assoc. Prof. Krisada Visavateeranon The Board of Directors has approved by proposing to appoint Mr. Suchai Narongkananukul, Mr. Arnut Rattanapathimakorn to be directors for another term and nominated Mr. Natavudh Pungcharoenpong as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.