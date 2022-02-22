TPCS Public : Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47 AGM, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction.
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 17:04:52
Headline
Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47 AGM, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction.
Symbol
TPCS
Source
TPCS
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 22-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 09-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 08-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Cash dividend payment
- Changing the director(s)
Venue of the meeting : Montien Riverside Hotel, 372 Rama 3
Road, Bangkhlo, Bangkholaem, Bangkok.
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 22-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 05-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 03-May-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.75
Derived from profit under non-BOI : 0.25
privilege (baht per share)
Derived from profit under BOI privilege : 0.50
(baht per share)
Par value (baht) : 1.00
Payment date : 25-May-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
Change of director/Executive
There are 3 directors who are due to retire by rotation, namely 1. Mr. Suchai
Narongkananukul, 2. Mr. Arnut Rattanapathimakorn and 3. Assoc. Prof. Krisada
Visavateeranon
The Board of Directors has approved by proposing to appoint Mr. Suchai
Narongkananukul, Mr. Arnut Rattanapathimakorn to be directors for another term
and nominated Mr. Natavudh Pungcharoenpong as an independent director and member
of the Audit Committee.
______________________________________________________________________
