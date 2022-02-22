Log in
    TPCS   TH0090010Z01

TPCS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TPCS)
TPCS Public : Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47th Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction

02/22/2022
22 Feb 2022 17:03:37
Dividend payment, Schedule for the 47th Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the date of publication on the Company's website and Connected Transaction
TPCS
TPCS
Financials
Sales 2020 763 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2020 -19,5 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2020 871 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -53,9x
Yield 2020 6,19%
Capitalization 2 603 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suchai Narongkananukul Managing Director & Director
Darunee Supo Manager-Finance & Accounting
Manu Leelanuwatana Chairman
Samai Moollakote Manager-Information Technology
Rachanee Luevipasakul Human Resources & Administration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPCS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED52.53%81
TRIDENT LIMITED-1.22%3 534
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-24.65%3 067
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-1.32%3 050
TEIJIN LIMITED0.21%2 372
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-22.23%1 737