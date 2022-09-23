European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE

Sept 23 (Reuters) - European lottery group Allwyn
Entertainment said on Friday it has called off its deal with a
blank-check company that would have seen its shares list in New
York, citing volatile market conditions.
Allwyn struck a merger deal with the blank-check firm
Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp in January, putting the
combined firm's enterprise value at about $9.3 billion at that
time.
Investor appetite for these blank-check firms, also
called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), has cooled
over the past year due to tougher regulations, rising interest
rates and a downturn in public market valuations.
Allwyn's announcement comes the same day as the SPAC backed
by private equity firm TPG Inc decided to wind down its
operations, also citing market volatility.
In a statement, Allwyn said it remained committed to
listing its shares and expanding its business into the U.S., but
said it will wait for more favorable conditions.
Allwyn, known as Sazka Entertainment until last year,
operates lotteries in the Czech Republic, Italy, Austria, Greece
and Cyprus.
Cohn Robbins, set up by Gary Cohn, a former economic
adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, and investor
Clifton Robbins, raised $828 million from investors in September
2020.
In a statement, Gary Cohn and Clifton Robbins noted that
their partnership with Allwyn was announced in January, but that
"a pronounced negative turn in market psychology" has been seen
since then.
While praising the leadership of Allwyn, they said,
"Nevertheless, the persistently volatile and negative market
conditions have led to our mutual decision with Allwyn not to
proceed in completing the transaction."
(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Leslie Adler)