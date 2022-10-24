Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TPG Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPG   US8726571016

TPG INC.

(TPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:21 2022-10-24 pm EDT
28.44 USD   +1.72%
10/21KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
RE
10/19Credit Suisse Starts TPG at Neutral with $27.50 Price Target
MT
10/19UBS Adjusts TPG's Price Target to $35 from $38, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TPG : Announces Close of TPG Real Estate Partners IV

10/24/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TREP IV Raises Over $6.8 Billion for Fourth Fund in Opportunistic Series

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas & LONDON - October 24, 2022 - TPG Real Estate (TPGRE), the dedicated real estate platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced today it has closed its latest opportunistic real estate equity fund, TPG Real Estate Partners IV (TREP IV). The fund was oversubscribed, hitting its hard cap and securing more than $6.8 billion of total commitments.

TREP IV was formed as a continuation of TPGRE's opportunistic real estate fund series. Its strategy focuses on thematic investing primarily in property‐rich platforms and strategic portfolio aggregations in the US and Europe. Since inception, TPGRE has invested and committed approximately $9.1 billion of equity in line with this strategy.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support of our investors, who have shown their trust in our strategy of building a differentiated real estate investing business," said Kelvin Davis, Partner and Co-Head of TPG Real Estate.

"We are focused on investing behind themes backed by either long term secular trends or dislocations caused by capital market volatility. With the close of this fund, we have more dry powder than at any other time in TPGRE's history," said Avi Banyasz, Partner and Co-Head of TPG Real Estate.

"This fundraise incorporates the support of both new and old partners for TPGRE, and we look forward to continuing to invest this capital to drive value for our investors," said Erin Nemser, Partner and Head of TPG Real Estate Capital Formation.

In addition to TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP), TPGRE manages TPG Thematic Advantage Core-Plus (TAC+), which pursues thematic real estate investments in the US with stabilized tenancy and enduring cash flow. TAC+ had its final closing earlier in 2022 at its hard cap of approximately $1.8B.

About TPG Real Estate

TPG Real Estate (TPGRE) is the dedicated real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a global alternative asset management firm with $127 billion of assets under management. TPGRE includes pools of real estate capital dedicated to opportunistic and core plus equity, and residential and commercial debt.

Media Contacts

US:

Leslie Shribman and Courtney Power

415-743-1550

media@tpg.com

Europe:

Michael Russell and Daniel Oliver

tpg@greenbrookpr.com

Disclaimer

TPG Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TPG INC.
10/21KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
RE
10/19Credit Suisse Starts TPG at Neutral with $27.50 Price Target
MT
10/19UBS Adjusts TPG's Price Target to $35 from $38, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/17TPG Shares Rise After Jefferies Starts Coverage at Hold
MT
10/17Jefferies Starts TPG at Hold With $30 Price Target
MT
10/14TPG Rise Named to Fortune's Change the World List
AQ
10/14BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades TPG to Neutral From Outperform, Lowers Price Target to $32..
MT
10/12Tpg : North Castle Partners Extends CR Fitness Partnership with First Continuation Fund, L..
PU
10/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts TPG's Price Target to $40 From $45, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/12TPG to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Call
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TPG INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 196 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net cash 2022 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 2 216 M 2 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 013
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TPG INC.
Duration : Period :
TPG Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,96 $
Average target price 31,96 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Winkelried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Benjamin Sisitsky President & Director
Jack Charles Weingart Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Bonderman Non-Executive Chairman
James George Coulter Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPG INC.0.00%2 216
BLACKSTONE INC.-33.97%60 569
KKR & CO. INC.-37.80%39 845
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-23.13%15 202
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-15.87%11 997
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-32.73%11 228