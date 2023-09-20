Appointment Highlights Firm’s Expanded Focus on The Middle East Region

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that TPG Asia Managing Partner Ganen Sarvananthan has been appointed to lead the firm’s activity and continued expansion in the Middle East region. Sarvananthan’s appointment follows significant growth of TPG’s business in Asia across all investing strategies and reflects its commitment to establishing a dedicated presence in the Middle East, a growing region and area of investment for the firm.

In his role as Head of Asia and the Middle East, Sarvananthan will continue to support TPG’s existing businesses and expansion across Asia and will additionally focus on the firm’s strategic partnerships and growth in the Middle East. Sarvananthan will continue as Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital Asia, the firm’s Asia-dedicated late-stage private equity business, in partnership with Co-Managing Partners Joel Thickins (Australia) and Puneet Bhatia (India).

“We see Asia and the Middle East as priorities and significant growth areas for the firm,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG. “Ganen brings decades of experience growing businesses and a distinct global perspective to this role.”

“TPG was one of the first private equity firms to invest in Asia. Now, with the completed integration of TPG NewQuest and the expected Angelo Gordon acquisition, we will have a formal presence in eight cities across the broader region,” said Sarvananthan. “The Middle East will be a key driver of our firm’s future growth, and I look forward to partnering with our teams to capitalize on the opportunities we are seeing in these markets.”

Sarvananthan joined TPG in 2014 as a Partner and has since held several leadership roles within the firm’s Asia business, most recently as Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital Asia and Co-Head of Southeast Asia. Sarvananthan has been a member of TPG’s board of directors since its inception.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $139 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across five multi-strategy platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919332819/en/