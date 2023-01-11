TPG-owned Anew Climate invests up to $640 mln in Terra Global

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Anew Climate LLC, a TPG
Inc-owned provider of carbon emission reduction products
to businesses, has agreed to invest as much as $640 million in
carbon offset developer Terra Global Capital, the companies told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The carbon offset market has grown as companies seek ways to
reduce their carbon footprint when they cannot curb emissions
related to their own activities enough to meet their goals. This
demand gave Anew the confidence to make an investment of this
scale, said Randy Lack, Anew's head of portfolio management.
"We have been looking for a platform partner to do NBS
(nature-based solutions) and Terra Global has a fantastic track
record," Lack said in an interview. Nature-based solutions refer
to sustainable management techniques employed in an area to help
mitigate humanity's environmental impact.
Critics of the carbon offsets market have questioned the
reliability of the projects underpinning them. Lack said Anew
would work "hand-in-glove" with Terra Global to ensure all
projects meet tight criteria on environmental and social
impacts.
Anew's capital commitment will be split between buying into
Terra Global's equity, and contributing as anchor investor in a
new fund dubbed the Terra Bella Fund, the companies said.
"The equity investment by Anew is catalytic to the growth of
Terra Global," Leslie Durschinger, founder of Terra Global, said
in an interview.
Oakland, California-based Terra Global works with government
agencies and community groups in developing nations on projects
which reduce carbon emissions through land management practices,
such as preventing deforestation and implementing more efficient
farming methods.
The Terra Bella NBS Carbon Pool is an investment vehicle to
finance projects in exchange for verified carbon reductions over
a set time period. These reductions - audited under
international standards by a third party - will be the basis for
carbon credits sold to investors and companies seeking to meet
their own climate goals.
Anew was formed last year through the merging of Bluesource
and Element Markets and is majority-owned by TPG Rise, the
impact investing arm of TPG.
(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)