Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TPG Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPG   US8726571016

TPG INC.

(TPG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
32.46 USD   +5.25%
07:00aTPG-owned Anew Climate invests up to $640 mln in Terra Global
RE
01/10TPG Announces Inaugural TPG NEXT Fund to Invest in Underrepresented Alternative Asset Managers
BU
01/09Tpg : Monogram Health Closes $375M Growth Capital Raise to Support Continued Expansion of Innovative In-Home Kidney and Polychronic Care Model
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TPG-owned Anew Climate invests up to $640 mln in Terra Global

01/11/2023 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Anew Climate LLC, a TPG Inc-owned provider of carbon emission reduction products to businesses, has agreed to invest as much as $640 million in carbon offset developer Terra Global Capital, the companies told Reuters on Wednesday.

The carbon offset market has grown as companies seek ways to reduce their carbon footprint when they cannot curb emissions related to their own activities enough to meet their goals. This demand gave Anew the confidence to make an investment of this scale, said Randy Lack, Anew's head of portfolio management.

"We have been looking for a platform partner to do NBS (nature-based solutions) and Terra Global has a fantastic track record," Lack said in an interview. Nature-based solutions refer to sustainable management techniques employed in an area to help mitigate humanity's environmental impact.

Critics of the carbon offsets market have questioned the reliability of the projects underpinning them. Lack said Anew would work "hand-in-glove" with Terra Global to ensure all projects meet tight criteria on environmental and social impacts.

Anew's capital commitment will be split between buying into Terra Global's equity, and contributing as anchor investor in a new fund dubbed the Terra Bella Fund, the companies said.

"The equity investment by Anew is catalytic to the growth of Terra Global," Leslie Durschinger, founder of Terra Global, said in an interview.

Oakland, California-based Terra Global works with government agencies and community groups in developing nations on projects which reduce carbon emissions through land management practices, such as preventing deforestation and implementing more efficient farming methods.

The Terra Bella NBS Carbon Pool is an investment vehicle to finance projects in exchange for verified carbon reductions over a set time period. These reductions - audited under international standards by a third party - will be the basis for carbon credits sold to investors and companies seeking to meet their own climate goals.

Anew was formed last year through the merging of Bluesource and Element Markets and is majority-owned by TPG Rise, the impact investing arm of TPG. (Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUMBER -0.57% 348 End-of-day quote.-6.34%
TPG INC. 5.25% 32.46 Delayed Quote.16.64%
All news about TPG INC.
07:00aTPG-owned Anew Climate invests up to $640 mln in Terra Global
RE
01/10TPG Announces Inaugural TPG NEXT Fund to Invest in Underrepresented Alternative Asset M..
BU
01/09Tpg : Monogram Health Closes $375M Growth Capital Raise to Support Continued Expansion of ..
PU
01/09European Midday Briefing: Fed Hopes, China -2-
DJ
2022Alphabet's YouTube, National Football League in Talks for Exclusive Rights to NFL Sunda..
MT
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts TPG's Price Target to $43 From $49, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Tpg : to acquire Poonawalla Housing Finance at valuation of INR 39 billion
PU
2022India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 bln in new EV plant
RE
2022Tpg Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of ..
AQ
2022Transcript : TPG Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Co..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TPG INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 076 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net cash 2022 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 2 572 M 2 572 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 013
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TPG INC.
Duration : Period :
TPG Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,46 $
Average target price 35,73 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Winkelried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Benjamin Sisitsky President & Director
Jack Charles Weingart Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Bonderman Non-Executive Chairman
James George Coulter Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPG INC.16.64%2 572
BLACKSTONE INC.8.61%56 514
KKR & CO. INC.6.94%43 168
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.85%38 068
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.53%18 632
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.8.07%14 583