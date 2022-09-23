Advanced search
    TPG   US8726571016

TPG INC.

(TPG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
27.72 USD   -3.65%
09/23European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE
RE
09/23TPG shutters SPAC after failing to find deal
RE
09/20TPG to reach first-close of new Asia fund at over $3 billion - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TPG shutters SPAC after failing to find deal

09/23/2022 | 07:29pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG Inc said on Friday it plans to wind down its operations and return money to investors after failing to find a suitable target to merge with during market volatility.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp said it would begin returning money to investors after reaching the two-year deadline for finding a target company. It raised about $350 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in October 2020.

"With our second anniversary of the closing of TPGY's IPO approaching in October, we do not believe that we will be in position to complete a business combination that meets our expectations," Karl Peterson, the company's chairman said in a regulatory filing.

The TPG-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) had struck a deal with electric car charging company EVBox Group two months after its IPO in December 2020, but that agreement was terminated a year later after unsatisfactory issues were uncovered during due diligence, Peterson said.

TPG has been a prolific sponsor of SPACs among private equity firms. Its TPG Pace Beneficial II had raised $350 million in an IPO in April 2021, while the TPG Pace Tech Opportunities II canceled a plan to raise $450 million from investors in April this year owing to choppy markets.

A TPG spokeswoman declined to comment.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire private firms with the purpose of taking them public, allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets.

Investor appetite for SPACs has cooled over the past year due to tougher regulations, rising interest rates and a downturn in public market valuations.

Several prominent SPAC sponsors, including Chamath Palihapitiya and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, have in recent weeks shuttered blank check companies after failing to find suitable targets.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HOLDINGS CORP. VI 0.00% 10 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION -3.98% 58.41 Delayed Quote.-42.61%
TPG INC. -3.65% 27.72 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE CORP. 0.00% 10.02 Delayed Quote.2.14%
TPG PACE BENEFICIAL II CORP. -0.10% 9.76 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
Analyst Recommendations on TPG INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 220 M - -
Net income 2022 155 M - -
Net cash 2022 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 2 197 M 2 197 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 013
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart TPG INC.
Duration : Period :
TPG Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,72 $
Average target price 34,09 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Winkelried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Benjamin Sisitsky President & Director
Jack Charles Weingart Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Bonderman Non-Executive Chairman
James George Coulter Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPG INC.0.00%2 280
BLACKSTONE INC.-34.00%59 923
KKR & CO. INC.-39.45%38 787
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.32%17 018
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-29.20%11 816
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-17.34%11 788