    TPG   US8726571016

TPG INC.

(TPG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
33.26 USD   -3.03%
TPG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Call
BU
01/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on TPG to $32 From $34, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts TPG's Price Target to $44 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
TPG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

01/18/2023 | 08:31am EST
TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and host a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 (US toll-free) or (203) 518-9708 (international), using the conference ID TPGQ422. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast will also be available and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website at shareholders.tpg.com. A webcast replay will be made available on the Events page in the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $135 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 077 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net cash 2022 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 2 636 M 2 636 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 013
Free-Float 20,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,26 $
Average target price 35,65 $
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Managers and Directors
Jon Winkelried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Benjamin Sisitsky President & Director
Jack Charles Weingart Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Bonderman Non-Executive Chairman
James George Coulter Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPG INC.19.51%2 636