06/27/2022
25.61 USD   -0.64%
10:55aTPG to reimburse employees for abortion-related travel expenses
RE
08:08aTPG Appoints Gunther Bright as New Independent Director
BU
08:05aTPG INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
TPG to reimburse employees for abortion-related travel expenses

06/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A screen announces the listing of private-equity firm TPG, during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG Inc said it will reimburse its employees for travel and lodging expenses for out-of-state abortion and reproduction care services, according to a memo to staff by Chief Executive Jon Winkelried.

The memo, released late on Friday, came after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized the practice nationwide.

"We know that there may be people who are having a difficult time with this decision, and we want to make sure that you have access to resources that support you," Winkelried said.

In addition to the expanded employee health benefits, TPG will increase its donations to several non-profit organizations including UN Women's Fund for Gender Equality, The Center for Reproductive Rights and The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Winkelried added.

TPG is headquartered in Texas, which is one of 13 states that adopted so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
