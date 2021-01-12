Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.    TPGY   KYG8990D1253

TPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE CORP.

(TPGY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance : EVBox to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

01/12/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation to be Webcast

EVBox Group, a leading global provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (“EV”), today announced that the Company will participate at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Kristof Vereenooghe, President and CEO, will present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

In December 2020, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by TPG, entered into an agreement with ENGIE New Business S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of Engie, to acquire its subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (the “Company”, “EVBox” or “EVBox Group”) for a combination of cash and equity. The transaction will result in EVBox becoming a public company with its common shares and warrants trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS”.

Additional information can be found at https://news.evbox.com/en-US/193985-evbox-group-to-become-public-company-via-business-combination-with-tpg-pace-beneficial-finance

Webcast Information:

This event will only be available via links to the live webcast of the presentation at 3:30pm ET. Please click the following link to register and receive further instructions to join the webcast: https://icrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016104026583/WN_eBHuU69RSdyuDqoyBxYr2w

About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group is a leading global provider of EV charging technologies, empowering forward-thinking businesses to drive sustainable mobility, by offering integrated, flexible and scalable EV charging solutions. As a technology pioneer, EVBox Group has been at the forefront of many industry-defining developments including actively promoting smart charging technologies, price transparency and free roaming of charging infrastructure across borders. EVBox Group always seeks to collaborate closely with industry partners and public organizations, with the goal of providing customers and drivers the best charging experience. EVBox Group has been a pioneer and promoter of open standards and offers its drivers a network of more than 200,000 charge ports and its site hosts a possibility to open their charging infrastructure to more than 2 million drivers. EVBox Group is active in all market segments, with customers varying from residential to workplace to retail to fleets and automakers— who all trust the company’s proven, complete charging solutions to help them efficiently and sustainably expand their business. For more information, visit evbox.com. For media questions, please reach out to press@evbox.com.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. raised $350 million in its October 2020 IPO in order to seek a business combination target that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles and practices. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE CORP.
08:33aTPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE : EVBox to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference
BU
01/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds TPGY, DMYD, NGA and FSKR Shareholders A..
PR
01/06TPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE : Merger Partner EVBox Reaches 200,000 Charge Ports
MT
01/06EVBOX GROUP : Consolidates Its Global Leadership by Reaching the Milestone of 20..
BU
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, BRPA, and TPGY Shareholders..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of TPG..
PR
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.
PR
2020EV Charged to Go Public via Merger With Blank-Check Company TPG Pace
MT
2020TPG-Backed Blank-Check Company to Merge With EVBox; Engie to Retain Stake Ove..
DJ
2020TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Surges 116% After Hours on EVBox Deal
DJ
More news
Chart TPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG PACE BENEFICIAL FINANCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael G. MacDougall President
Karl Ivar Peterson Non-Executive Chairman
David Bonderman Director
Kneeland C. Youngblood Director
Chad Alan Leat Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ