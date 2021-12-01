TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Shareholders Approve Vacasa Business Combination

-- The business combination is anticipated to close on December 6, 2021.

-- Overwhelming support from institutional and retail shareholders with more than 96% approval.

-- Vacasa is tracking ahead of its latest fourth quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

-- Vacasa, Inc. will be the surviving company following the business combination and its Class A common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “VCSA” beginning on December 7, 2021.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (“TPG Pace Solutions” or “TPGS”) (NYSE: TPGS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that in a special meeting held on November 30, 2021, its shareholders voted to approve the proposals required to complete its combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC.

All of the proposals related to the business combination received overwhelming support from shareholders that voted with more than 96% of votes cast voted for the proposal to approve the business combination.

“We are pleased to see the broad investor support for our business combination with TPG Pace Solutions. Vacasa is an at-scale, end-to-end technology platform that is transforming the vacation rental experience for homeowners and guests alike,” said Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa. “The transaction positions Vacasa well in the sizable and growing vacation rental market, and we are excited about our future as a public company.”

“The additional capital from the transaction will afford us ample runway to unlock supply and accelerate investments in technology and products as we outlined when we announced the transaction,” said Jamie Cohen, CFO of Vacasa. “We continue to see strong bookings and occupancy in December and have not experienced any changes in bookings or cancellations due to the Omicron variant news last week. While COVID-19 variant concerns have affected certain segments of the global travel industry over the past year, we believe our domestic focus and whole home offering has insulated our business.”

TPG Pace Solutions, whose Class A ordinary shares are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), intends to delist from the NYSE, following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “VCSA” beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements.

Shareholders may withdraw any election to have their shares redeemed in connection with the business combination, subject to TPG Pace Solutions’ approval, by contacting Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company by 5:00pm on December 3, 2021.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. In Summer 2021, Vacasa entered into an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE: TPGS; “TPGS” or “TPG Pace Solutions”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Interested parties should refer to the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Vacasa, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for important information regarding TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa and the proposed business combination.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $108 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com or @TPG on Twitter.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored seven SPACs and raised more than $4.4 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace Solutions is a publicly listed (NYSE: TPGS) special purpose acquisition company, which raised approximately $285 million in order to seek an acquisition with a company in an industry that complements the experience and expertise of the TPG management team and TPG. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-solutions.

