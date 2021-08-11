TPG Pace Tech Opportunities : Investor Presentation – Q2 2021 Update

This Presentation has been prepared by Nerdy (the "Company") and TPG Pace based in part upon market information and statistics provided by various third-party sources, upon which they rely and which it believes to be reliable; however, the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information has not been independently verified. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive and TPG Pace and the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this presentation.

This presentation contains financial forecasts prepared by TPG Pace for its board prior to the signing of the business combination with respect to certain financial metrics of the Company, including, but not limited to, revenues, gross profit, enterprise values, operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA (loss) and free cash flow, which are being provided for illustrative purposes only. Neither TPG Pace's nor the Company's independent auditors has audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, neither of them expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. Furthermore, TPG Pace's due diligence review of the Company's business and financial statements remains ongoing. As a result, because the financial forecasts and projections in this presentation were prepared by TPG Pace and not by the management of the Company, these financial forecasts and projections should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results and may be impacted by findings made in TPG Pace's due diligence process. This financial forecast was developed in concert by TPG Pace and the Company. Neither TPG Pace nor the Company undertakes any commitment to update or revise the projections, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

In addition to the financial forecasts referenced above, this Presentation includes certain other forward-looking statements regarding future performance. Such forward-looking statements, estimates, forecasts, and projections (i) reflect various assumptions concerning future industry performance, general business, economic and regulatory conditions, market conditions for the Company's services, and other matters, which assumptions may or may not prove to be correct; (ii) are inherently subject to significant contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of TPG Pace and the Company; and (iii) should not be regarded as a representation by TPG Pace or the Company that such estimates, forecasts, or projections will be achieved. Actual results can be expected to vary and those variations may be material. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Legacy Businesses defined as Veritas Prep and First Tutors.

Further, the Company projections exclude or otherwise do not account for the following: (i) non-recurring expenses, including de-SPAC transaction expenses; (ii) the application of new accounting treatments associated with the de-SPAC transaction; (iii) the expense related to Unit Appreciation Rights ("UARs") held by Nerdy employees which will be converted into Stock Appreciation Rights ("SARs") in connection with the de-SPAC transaction; and (iv) the impact of any future non-cash compensation changes. Actual results can be expected to vary and those variations may be material. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information.

In furnishing this Presentation, TPG Pace and the Company undertakes no obligation to provide you with access to any additional information. This Presentation shall not be deemed an indication of the state of affairs of the Company nor shall it constitute an indication that there has been no change in the business or affairs of the Company since the date hereof.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales, Adjusted EBITDA (loss), and free cash flow ("FCF"). Net sales represents client purchases inclusive of payments due within 30 days minus refunds recorded during the period, a close proxy for cash receipts from customers. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) is defined as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash compensation expense and other non-recurring items. FCF is the sum of operating cash flow and capital expenditures.