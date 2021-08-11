TPG Pace Tech Opportunities : Q2 2021 Results

Nerdy Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Remote-First /St. Louis, August 11, 2021 - Nerdy (NYSE: PACE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. "Nerdy's operating and financial results exceeded our targets in Q2, including both revenue and gross profit growth over 50%, driven by several factors including year-over-year Active Learner growth, subject expansion into areas like Professional and Learning Differences, and expansion into new formats beyond one-on-one instruction such as small group classes," said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. "We're well positioned to help schools and students with a multi-format approach that supports personalized learning, regardless of the uncertain environment surrounding the new school year." Q2 2021 and Year-to-Date highlights Revenue Growth Momentum - Second quarter revenue of $32.8 million grew 52% year-over-year, coming in more than $4.5 million ahead of forecast. Year-to-date revenue of $67.4 million increased $22.8 million and 51% year-over-year.

- Second quarter revenue of $32.8 million grew 52% year-over-year, coming in more than $4.5 million ahead of forecast. Year-to-date revenue of $67.4 million increased $22.8 million and 51% year-over-year. Marketplace Dynamics - Nerdy's Active Learners increased 80%, Online Sessions grew 109%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 31% year-over-year in the second quarter. Year-to-date Active Learners increased 67%, Online Sessions grew 142%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 59% year-over-year.

- Nerdy's Active Learners increased 80%, Online Sessions grew 109%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 31% year-over-year in the second quarter. Year-to-date Active Learners increased 67%, Online Sessions grew 142%, and Sessions Taught per Active Expert increased 59% year-over-year. Gross Profit - Gross profit of $21.3 million increased by $7.2 million and 51% year-over-year during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Year-to-date gross profit of $44.6 million increased $16.1 million and 56% year-over-year.

- Gross profit of $21.3 million increased by $7.2 million and 51% year-over-year during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Year-to-date gross profit of $44.6 million increased $16.1 million and 56% year-over-year. New Product Growth - Nerdy continues to innovate and accelerate the launch of new product offerings, announcing that it has launched "Varsity Tutors for Schools", a solution designed to help state educational agencies, school districts, and students overcome COVID learning loss, and accelerate learning by meeting the unique needs of every student with evidence-based, high dosage tutoring. Please visit the Nerdy investor relations website https://www.nerdy.com/investorsto view the Nerdy Q2 2021 Shareholder Letter. Webcast and Earnings Conference Call Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter fiscal 2021. To listen to the conference call, please visit https://www.nerdy.com/investorsThe conference call can also be accessed using the following dial-ins: 1-844-200-6205 (Domestic) or +44-208-0682-558 (International), Conference ID: 871044

About Nerdy Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy's mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy's comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats - including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/. No offer or Solicitation This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed business combination between Nerdy and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. ("TPG Pace") or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act or by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and applicable regulations in the Cayman Islands. Important Information for Investors and Shareholders In connection with the proposed business combination, TPG Pace filed a registration statement on Form S-4 and the related proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC on March 19, 2021 (along with any subsequent amendments thereto), (the "Registration Statement"). Additionally, TPG Pace will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination. The materials filed or to be filed by TPG Pace with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders of TPG Pace are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they contain or will contain important information about the business combination and the parties to the business combination. Participants in the Solicitation TPG Pace, Nerdy and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading TPG Pace's initial public offering prospectus, which was filed with the SEC on October 8, 2020, and the Registration Statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination when they become available. Other information concerning the interests of participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their shareholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination when it becomes available. Forward Looking Statements The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the proposed business combination, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' ability to consummate the transaction, the benefits of the transaction and TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' future financial performance following the transaction, as well as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities'

strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "forecasts", "guidance", the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or any new information. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. These risks include, but are not limited to, (1) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, and the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably; (3) any inability of Nerdy to adequately protect its intellectual property; (4) any security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions; (5) any loss of key employees, including Nerdy's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; (6) effects on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' public securities' liquidity and trading; (7) the market's reaction to the proposed business combination; (8) the lack of a market for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' securities; (9) TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' financial performance following the proposed business combination; (10) costs related to the proposed business combination; (11) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (12) the possibility that the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") may hinder TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' ability to consummate the business combination; (13) the possibility that COVID-19 may adversely affect the results of operations, financial position and cash flows of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities or Nerdy; (14) the possibility that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities or Nerdy may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and (15) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' expectations and projections can be found in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' initial public offering prospectus, which was filed with the SEC on October 8, 2020, and the Registration Statement. In addition, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' periodic reports and other SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find it A full description of the terms of the proposed business combination has been provided in the Registration Statement, which includes a proxy statement for the stockholders of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities that also constitutes a prospectus of Nerdy. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, Nerdy and the business combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the Registration Statement will be mailed to stockholders of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, 301 Commerce St., Suite 3300, Fort Worth, TX 76102. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be

included in the Registration Statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Contacts Nerdy press@nerdy.com ICR for Nerdy investors@nerdy.com