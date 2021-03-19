Log in
TPG PACE TECH OPPORTUNITIES CORP.

(PACE)
03/19 01:07:26 pm
10.075 USD   +0.05%
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities : Q4 Earnings Release

03/19/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
Q4 | 2020

Earnings Release

Connecting Experts to Learners in any subject, anytime, anywhere.

As a busy professional, scientist, and homeschooling mom, being able to choose which classes I want to design and teach and for what age groups have been a life-changing experience for me. In the past, I haven't had the luxury of picking times that were convenient nor was I able to cherry-pick the topics that I wanted to teach or tutor.

Now, with advancing technologies, I enjoy receiving personalized tutoring and teaching opportunities that allow me to have a say in what courses I want to incorporate into my busy schedule. These advances have changed the way in which I work and they allow me to establish a schedule that works very well for me and my family.

JESSICA | Expert, Organic Chemistry

Lakemont, GA

I could not be more impressed.

My tutor is great at explaining things in ways I understand. I could not have been this prepared without him. Worth every penny!

KAYLA | LSAT student

Lafayette, Louisiana

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

  • Online Revenue Growth Accelerated - Online revenue growth accelerated to +87% year-over-year, resulting in fourth quarter revenue of $33.0 million

  • Strong and Accelerating Marketplace Dynamics - Active Learner growth increased 59% and paid sessions increased 167% year-over-year

  • Gross Margin Improvement - Multi-product expansion drove signiﬁcant gross margin expansion to 68.4% versus 65.0% the same period one year ago

  • Consumer Acceptance - A November 2020 survey, conducted by Halsted Strategy Group, of 1,000 parents of K-12 students indicated that those consumers are 70% more likely to use online learning than they were a year ago, and 83% of consumers report that they plan to continue using online learning going forward

  • Scalable Operating Model - Net loss of $5.0 million, improved by $0.6 million year-over-year. Nerdy generated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million, an improvement of $2.8 million compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million in the prior year, while meaningfully investing in product innovation and brand marketing tests

  • Reafﬁrming Long-Term Targets - On track to deliver 2021 projections. Second half 2020 execution and operating results provide momentum into 2021 and beyond

  • 1. Online learning revenue, defined as one-on-one online sessions revenue and online group classes revenue and excludes in-person revenue. Transition to 100% online was completed in April 2020.

  • 2. Active Learners defined as the unique number of Learners attending a paid online tutoring session or a paid online class in a given period. Amounts exclude Legacy Businesses and VT+.

  • 3. Online sessions are defined as the number of online one-on-one tutoring sessions and the number of paid online group class attendees in a given period. Amounts exclude Legacy Businesses and VT+.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 16:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,64 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -494x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 566 M 566 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
