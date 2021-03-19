TPG Pace Tech Opportunities : Q4 Earnings Release

Q4 | 2020
Earnings Release
As a busy professional, scientist, and homeschooling mom, being able to choose which classes I want to design and teach and for what age groups have been a life-changing experience for me. In the past, I haven't had the luxury of picking times that were convenient nor was I able to cherry-pick the topics that I wanted to teach or tutor.
Now, with advancing technologies, I enjoy receiving personalized tutoring and teaching opportunities that allow me to have a say in what courses I want to incorporate into my busy schedule. These advances have changed the way in which I work and they allow me to establish a schedule that works very well for me and my family.
JESSICA | Expert, Organic Chemistry
Lakemont, GA
I could not be more impressed.
My tutor is great at explaining things in ways I understand. I could not have been this prepared without him. Worth every penny!
KAYLA | LSAT student
Lafayette, Louisiana
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
• Online Revenue Growth Accelerated - Online revenue growth accelerated to +87% year-over-year, resulting in fourth quarter revenue of $33.0 million
• Strong and Accelerating Marketplace Dynamics - Active Learner growth increased 59% and paid sessions increased 167% year-over-year
• Gross Margin Improvement - Multi-product expansion drove signiﬁcant gross margin expansion to 68.4% versus 65.0% the same period one year ago
• Consumer Acceptance - A November 2020 survey, conducted by Halsted Strategy Group, of 1,000 parents of K-12 students indicated that those consumers are 70% more likely to use online learning than they were a year ago, and 83% of consumers report that they plan to continue using online learning going forward
• Scalable Operating Model - Net loss of $5.0 million, improved by $0.6 million year-over-year. Nerdy generated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million, an improvement of $2.8 million compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million in the prior year, while meaningfully investing in product innovation and brand marketing tests
• Reafﬁrming Long-Term Targets - On track to deliver 2021 projections. Second half 2020 execution and operating results provide momentum into 2021 and beyond
1. Online learning revenue, defined as one-on-one online sessions revenue and online group classes revenue and excludes in-person revenue. Transition to 100% online was completed in April 2020.
2. Active Learners defined as the unique number of Learners attending a paid online tutoring session or a paid online class in a given period. Amounts exclude Legacy Businesses and VT+.
3. Online sessions are defined as the number of online one-on-one tutoring sessions and the number of paid online group class attendees in a given period. Amounts exclude Legacy Businesses and VT+.
