TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.

03/09/2023
8.400 USD   -3.00%
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

03/09/2023 | 04:19pm EST
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) for the first quarter of 2023. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 30, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record as of March 20, 2023.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit https://www.tpgrefinance.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward‐looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risk and uncertainties relating to: the performance of the Company's investments; global economic trends and economic conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, labor shortages, currency fluctuations and challenges in global supply chains; the Company's ability to originate loans that are in the pipeline and under evaluation by the Company; financing needs and arrangements; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue”, "payable" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe existing or future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations, liquidity and/or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Statements, among others, relating to the payment of dividends on a future date are forward-looking statements. The ability of TRTX to predict future events or conditions or their impact or the actual effect of existing or future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements appearing in this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future returns.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 144 M - -
Net income 2023 79,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,44x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 670 M 670 M -
EV / Sales 2023 33,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,66 $
Average target price 9,58 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doug Bouquard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Coleman President
Robert R. Foley Chief Financial Officer
Avi Banyasz Chairman
Peter Smith Chief Investment Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.27.54%670
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.60%10 055
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.4.44%6 212
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.7.20%6 104
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.8.57%4 202
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-4.77%3 435