Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.    TRTX

TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(TRTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Prices $1.25 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO

03/25/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced today that on March 25, 2021 the Company priced TRTX 2021-FL4, a $1.25 billion managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"). The Company placed $1.04 billion of investment grade bonds with institutional investors, providing TRTX with term financing on a non-mark-to-market, non-recourse basis. TRTX 2021-FL4 includes a two-year reinvestment period, an advance rate of 83%, a $308.9 million “ramp” feature enabling TRTX to contribute loans from its current loan origination pipeline, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of LIBOR plus 1.60%, before transaction costs. The transaction is expected to close on March 31, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Since January 2018, TRTX has issued four CRE CLOs totaling $4.4 billion to steadily boost the proportion of its floating rate, first mortgage loan portfolio funded with non-recourse, non-mark-to-market term liabilities. After application of cash proceeds from TRTX 2021-FL4 to repayment of related secured credit facilities, the Company’s percentage of non-mark-to-market debt is approximately 84%. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as sole structuring agent, co-lead manager and joint bookrunner. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments secured largely by institutional-quality properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit www.tpgrefinance.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
05:23pTPG RE FINANCE TRUST  : Prices $1.25 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO
MT
05:10pTPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : Prices $1.25 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO
BU
03/16TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock and Series ..
BU
03/09TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/05TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Propert..
BU
02/25TPG RE FINANCE TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter a..
BU
02/24TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Cha..
AQ
02/24TPG RE FINANCE TRUST  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/24TPG RE FINANCE TRUST  : Announces Leadership Transition
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 151 M - -
Net income 2021 90,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
Yield 2021 7,50%
Capitalization 849 M 849 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales 2022 26,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,83 $
Last Close Price 11,04 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greta Guggenheim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Coleman President
Robert R. Foley Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Avi Banyasz Chairman
Peter Smith Chief Investment Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.3.95%924
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.3.43%12 265
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.6.09%8 774
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.26.22%7 093
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.13.33%4 774
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.8.65%4 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ