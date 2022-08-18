Log in
    TPG   AU0000090128

TPG TELECOM LIMITED

(TPG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-18 am EDT
6.620 AUD   -1.19%
05:28pTPG Telecom Raises Dividend After 1st Half Profit More Than Doubles -- Update
DJ
04:53pTPG Telecom Raises Dividend After 1st Half Profit More Than Doubles
DJ
07/29OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. acquired Portfolio of Mobile Tower and Rooftop Infrastructure of TPG Telecom Limited.
CI
TPG Telecom Raises Dividend After 1st Half Profit More Than Doubles -- Update

08/18/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--TPG Telecom Ltd. increased its interim dividend after first-half profit more than doubled amid a rise in mobile subscribers.

The Australian telecommunications provider on Friday reported a net profit for the six months through June of 167 million Australian dollars (US$115.5 million), compared with A$78 million a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at A$2.63 billion. The company added 135,000 net new mobile subscribers over the period and lifted average revenue per user by 1.0% amid higher levels of international roaming, but gross margins were hit by costs including hardware and handset sales.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization slipped by 5.3% to A$837 million. The average analyst forecast was for Ebitda of A$895 million off revenue of A$2.67 billion.

TPG lifted its dividend to 9.0 Australian cents, from 8.0 Australian cents.

TPG said it expects earnings to accelerate in the second half and to add 160,000 fixed-line subscribers over the whole of FY 2022. It also said it would achieve full synergies from its 2020 merger with Vodafone Australia in FY 2022, a year ahead of schedule.

It expects synergies of between A$125 million and A$150 million, it said. It sees FY restructuring costs of A$55 million-A$60 million, including A$35 million in 1H.

Analysts had hoped that TPG would provide FY 2022 financial guidance for the first time since its the merger. Goldman Sachs analysts this month said they expected guidance for A$5.39 billion in revenue and A$1.83 billion for the 12 months through December.

TPG Telecom agreed in May to sell its mobile towers and rooftop infrastructure assets to OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. for A$950 million. It received the A$890 million net proceeds on July 29 and has since paid down A$860 million of debt.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1928ET

Financials
Sales 2022 5 426 M 3 771 M 3 771 M
Net income 2022 171 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 3 592 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 74,9x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 12 309 M 8 554 M 8 554 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 34,4%
Managers and Directors
Iñaki Berroeta Aurrecoechea Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Grant A. Dempsey Chief Financial Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Robert James Group Chief Digital & Information Officer
Giovanni Chiarelli Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPG TELECOM LIMITED12.39%8 618
T-MOBILE US25.50%182 526
AT&T INC.-0.85%131 259
KDDI CORPORATION25.43%68 439
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.6.77%67 679
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.60%61 761