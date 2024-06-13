INTRODUCTION

At TPI Composites, Inc. (TPI), sustainability isn't just a buzzword; it's woven into the very fabric of who we are. As a global leader in both wind blade manufacturing and high-performance composite parts for the automotive industry, we recognize the crucial role we play in driving positive environmental and social change.

From harnessing the power of wind energy to reducing vehicle emissions through light weight composite applications, our products stand as tangible representations of our environmental stewardship. But our commitment goes beyond the end-product. We strive for operational excellence, minimizing our environmental footprint through responsible sourcing, energy efficiency initiatives, and innovative recycling programs. Additionally, we believe in fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where employee well-being and community engagement are paramount.

In March of 2023, TPI issued its first Green Convertible Notes. This is the first publication of a Green Convertible Notes Report, and it is aligned with TPI's Green Financing Framework and allocation of the proceeds are managed by the Green Portfolio's Executive Steering Team which is responsible for managing the Green Convertible Notes Register.

UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS ADDRESSED