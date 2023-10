TPI India Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing kraftlined polypropylene (PP) bags/flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC)-bulk bags. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing packaging items. The Company offers a range of products, including kraft lined HDPE bags (reinforced paper bags), container liners, HDPE/ PP courier bags and LDPE/HMHD liner. Its products also include Standard Bag, Type A Bags, Type B Bags, Type C Bags, Baffled Line Bag and Single Loop Bag. The standard four loop bag is a workhorse design for FIBCs and bags all types of bulk materials. Type A bags are constructed from a standard insulating fabric. Its Type B bags are constructed from an insulating fabric. The Company provides Electrostatic Type C Conductive bags, Type C bags are constructed from the insulating fabric with Inter woven conductive threads that are electrically interconnected and aluminum or any other conductive coating on the inside surfaces.

Sector Paper Packaging