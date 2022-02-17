Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPIPP   TH7534010007

TPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TPIPP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPI Polene Power Public : Schedule for 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting and dividend payment.

02/17/2022 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Feb 2022 18:27:32
Headline
Schedule for 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting and dividend payment.
Symbol
TPIPP
Source
TPIPP
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 19-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 15 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 03-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 02-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - -
Venue of the meeting                     : TPI Tower, 26/56, on the 9th  floor 
conference room, Chan Tat Mai Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 03-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 02-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.13
Derived from profit under non-BOI        : 0.04
privilege (baht per share)
Derived from profit under BOI privilege  : 0.09
(baht per share)
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 12-May-2022
Paid from                                : Retained Earnings

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TPI Polene Power pcl published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:58aTPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC : Extension period to receive and/or provide financial assistance ..
PU
06:38aTPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC : Schedule for 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting and divide..
PU
2021TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021Tpi Polene Power Public Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Six-Month En..
CI
2021TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021Tpi Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021Tpi Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2020TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2020Tpi Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2020Tpi Polene Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 435 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 4 600 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
Yield 2021 7,57%
Capitalization 34 776 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart TPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,14 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prachai Leophairatana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pakorn Leophairatana President & Director
Pakkapol Leopairut Director, EVP-Accounting & Finance
Abhijai Chandrasen Independent Director
Manu Leopairote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPI POLENE POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.48%1 077
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.42%147 612
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.14%76 523
ENEL S.P.A.-7.61%75 208
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.19%68 749
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.57%66 857