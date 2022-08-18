TPK : Announce to change the investment method and capital reduction of the subsidiary in China for subsidiary (TPK Glass Solutions (Xiamen) Inc.)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/11/09 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: To set up a new China subsidiary Yiqun Electronic Tech (Xiamen) Inc. in the form of cash and real estate worth, with a total capital of RMB 1,816,677 thousand. 4.Reason for change and its main content: Based on the needs of future business and operations of Yiqun Electronic Tech (Xiamen) Inc., TPK Glass Solutions (Xiamen) Inc. decided to do the capital injection totalled CNY 39,000 thousand by cash rather than by real estate. After the cash capital injection, the registered capital decreased to CNY 40,000 thousand. 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change: It has no significant impact on the company's financial operations. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: None