    3673   KYG898431096

TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3673)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
33.80 TWD   -0.29%
TPK : Announce to change the investment method and capital reduction of the subsidiary in China for subsidiary (TPK Glass Solutions (Xiamen) Inc.)

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 20:47:13
Subject 
 Announce to change the investment method and
capital reduction of the subsidiary in China for
subsidiary (TPK Glass Solutions (Xiamen) Inc.)
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/11/09
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
To set up a new China subsidiary
Yiqun Electronic Tech (Xiamen) Inc.
in the form of cash and real estate worth, with a
total capital of RMB 1,816,677 thousand.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
Based on the needs of future business and
operations of Yiqun Electronic Tech (Xiamen) Inc.,
TPK Glass Solutions (Xiamen) Inc. decided to
do the capital injection totalled CNY 39,000 thousand
by cash rather than by real estate.
After the cash capital injection,
the registered capital decreased to CNY 40,000 thousand.
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:
It has no significant impact on the
company's financial operations.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None

Disclaimer

TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
