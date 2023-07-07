Announcement of the Board of Directors' resolution of the record date for distribution of dividends
2023-07-06
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2023/07/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend for common share:NT$203,331,880
(NT$0.5/per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2023/07/25
5.Last date before book closure:2023/07/26
6.Book closure starting date:2023/07/27
7.Book closure ending date:2023/07/31
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2023/07/31
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2023/08/15
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 07:40:07 UTC.