Announcement of the Board of Directors' resolution of the record date for distribution of dividends

2023-07-06

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting

or decision by the Company:2023/07/06

2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",

"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend

3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:

Cash dividend for common share:NT$203,331,880

(NT$0.5/per share)

4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2023/07/25

5.Last date before book closure:2023/07/26

6.Book closure starting date:2023/07/27

7.Book closure ending date:2023/07/31

8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2023/07/31

9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA

10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will

start from the date:NA

11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will

end on the date:NA

12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2023/08/15

13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.