    3673   KYG898431096

TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3673)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
33.80 TWD   -0.29%
TPK : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 20:46:12
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for the second quarter of 2022 has been
approved by the board of directors
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/18
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):47,427,720
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,022,265
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):271,747
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):645,489
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):346,864
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):301,014
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.74
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):93,556,622
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):57,252,881
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):35,984,003
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 94 471 M 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 922 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2022 13 300 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 13 745 M 458 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 22 902
Free-Float 78,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leo Hsieh President, CEO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Chung Yi Chen Head-Finance
Chao Jui Chiang Chairman & Spokesman
Hung Yuan Chang Independent Director
Feng Nien Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.21%458
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-3.97%31 615
CORNING INCORPORATED-2.28%30 753
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-25.28%9 291
E INK HOLDINGS INC.43.38%8 229
AUO CORPORATION-29.48%5 154