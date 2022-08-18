TPK : In accordance with the rules set by the paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Name of the company who lend the monetary loans: TPK Touch Solutions (Xiamen) Inc. Name of the company who receive the monetary loans: TPK Touch Solutions (Pingtan) Inc. relationship with lender: Affiliate lending limit (thousand NTD): NTD 69010558 thousands starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): NTD 8682600 thousands new loan (thousand NTD): NTD 8682600 thousands is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: YES outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NTD 17365200 thousands reason for new loan (thousand NTD): To fulfill TPK Touch Solutions (Pingtan) Inc.'s funding needs. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital: NTD 6264639 thousands Accumulated Profit: NTD -10518512 thousands 5.Method of calculation of interest: Weighted average funding cost of TPK group members in Xiamen 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: 2023/08/18 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD 81421830 thousands 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 225.07% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Lender's Owned Cash 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: No