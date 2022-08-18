Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3673   KYG898431096

TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3673)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
33.80 TWD   -0.29%
TPK : In accordance with the rules set by the paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation
PU
TPK : In accordance with the rules set by the paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation
PU
TPK : In accordance with the rules set by the paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation
PU
TPK : In accordance with the rules set by the paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 20:48:25
Subject 
 In accordance with the rules set by the
paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Name of the company who lend the monetary loans:
TPK Touch Solutions (Xiamen) Inc.
Name of the company who receive the monetary loans:
TPK Touch Solutions (Pingtan) Inc.
relationship with lender:
Affiliate
lending limit (thousand NTD):
NTD 69010558 thousands
starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):
NTD 8682600 thousands
new loan (thousand NTD):
NTD 8682600 thousands
is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:
YES
outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
NTD 17365200 thousands
reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
To fulfill TPK Touch Solutions (Pingtan) Inc.'s funding needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital: NTD 6264639 thousands
Accumulated Profit: NTD -10518512 thousands
5.Method of calculation of interest:
Weighted average funding cost of TPK group members in Xiamen
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
2023/08/18
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):
NTD 81421830 thousands
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:
225.07%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Lender's Owned Cash
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No

Disclaimer

TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
