TPK : In accordance with the rules set by the paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation
08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
20:49:00
Subject
In accordance with the rules set by the
paragraph 2 & 3 of article 22 of Operation
Date of events
2022/08/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Name of the company who lend the monetary loans:
TPK Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd
Name of the company who receive the monetary loans:
TPK Universal Solutions Limited
relationship with lender:
Affiliate
lending limit (thousand NTD):
NTD7367344 thousands
starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):
NTD 2005980 thousands
new loan (thousand NTD):
NTD 1167660 thousands
is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:
YES
outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
NTD 3173640 thousands
reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
To fulfill TPK Universal Solutions Limited's funding needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital: NTD 16997813 thousands
Accumulated Profit: NTD-6012246 thousands
5.Method of calculation of interest:
Weighted average funding cost of TPK group
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
2025/08/18
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):
NTD 81421830 thousands
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:
225.07%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Lender's Owned Cash
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No
