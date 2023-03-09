Advanced search
TPK : “TPK”) Board of Directors approved to convene the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

03/09/2023 | 04:02am EST
TPK Holding Co., Ltd. ("TPK") Board of Directors approved to convene the 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

2023-03-08

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2023/03/08

2.Shareholders meeting date:2023/06/06

3.Shareholders meeting location:

4F, No.1 Hsin-Yi Rd., Sec.5, Taipei City, Taiwan

(Taipei International Convention Center 4F VIP Hall)

4.Shareholders' meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders'

meeting/ hybrid shareholders' meeting /

virtual-only shareholders' meeting):

physical shareholders'meeting

5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:

(1)2022 Business Report

(2)Audit Committee's Review Report on 2022 Financial Statements

(3)The distribution of employees' and directors' compensation of 2022

(4)Report on the amendments to Rules and Procedures for Board of Directors

6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:

(1)To approve 2022 Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

(2)To approve 2022 Profit Distribution Proposal

7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:

(1)To amend the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association

(2)To amend the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders Meeting

8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA

9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA

10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA

11.Book closure starting date:2023/04/08

12.Book closure ending date:2023/06/06

13.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The voting right can be execised in electronic form in

this shareholders'meeting, exercise period:from 2023/05/07

to 2023/06/03, please log in directly to the "Shareholder

e Ticket" website of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation

and vote in accorance with the explaination.

【Web address:www.stockvote.com.tw 】

TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
