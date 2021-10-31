To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01 2.Company name:TPK Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and etc. 6.Content of the report: The related statements about fourth quarter of the company's revenue and operating profitability. 7.Cause of occurrence:NA 8.Countermeasures: The news report above is merely market speculation. Investors should make investment judgement cautiously to best protect their own interests. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA