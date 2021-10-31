Log in
    3673   KYG898431096

TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3673)
To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

10/31/2021 | 11:27pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/01 Time of announcement 11:09:11
Subject 
 To clarify media speculative reports
about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/01 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01
2.Company name:TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and etc.
6.Content of the report:
The related statements about fourth quarter of
the company's revenue and operating profitability.
7.Cause of occurrence:NA
8.Countermeasures:
The news report above is merely market speculation.
Investors should make investment judgement cautiously to best protect
their own interests.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 03:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
