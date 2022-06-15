Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TPL Corp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPL   PK0099201011

TPL CORP LIMITED

(TPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
9.090 PKR   +1.34%
TPL : Board Meeting Rescheduled

06/15/2022 | 01:23am EDT
June 15, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting other than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M, at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, to consider the Budget for the period July 01, 2022 to June 30, 2023 has been rescheduled on June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The Company has extended the closed period till June 27, 2022. Accordingly no Director, CEO or Executive of the Company shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Corp Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
