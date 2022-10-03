Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  TPL Corp Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    TPL   PK0099201011

TPL CORP LIMITED

(TPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
7.990 PKR   -0.50%
Tpl : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
Tpl : Book Closure Notice for TPL Corp Limited- TFC (3rd Issue)
PU
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rebound Friday after Brent Crude Again Tops $90 Per Barrel
MT
TPL : Corporate Briefing Session

10/03/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Date: October 03, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that TPL Corp Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's business results for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 through video link facility as per the schedule given below:

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time:. 4:00 PM

Video Link: https: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91915927457

All members of the Company and analysts are cordially invited to attend the session.

We will appreciate your assistance in disseminating this information to all concerned.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Corp Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
