TPL : Corporate Briefing Session

Date: October 03, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that TPL Corp Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's business results for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 through video link facility as per the schedule given below:

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time:. 4:00 PM

Video Link: https: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91915927457

All members of the Company and analysts are cordially invited to attend the session.

We will appreciate your assistance in disseminating this information to all concerned.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary