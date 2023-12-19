December 19, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

In continuation to our earlier announcement dated November 14, 2023, we are pleased to announce that the State Bank of Pakistan, by way of its letter dated December 18, 2023, has granted TPL Corp Limited ("TPL") and Abhi (Private) Limited ("Abhi") its approval to commence the due diligence of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited ("Bank") for the purpose of a potential acquisition by TPL along with Abhi of a majority shareholding in the Bank ("Proposed Transaction").

The Proposed Transaction will remain subject to the outcome of the due diligence, obtaining requisite internal and regulatory approvals and entering into definitive documentation.

TPL shall keep the PSX apprised of all further developments in the said transaction.

Yours sincerely

________________

Shayan Mufti

Company Secretary

Cc:

Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad