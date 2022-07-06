Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TPL Insurance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPLI   PK0084001012

TPL INSURANCE LIMITED

(TPLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
33.07 PKR   -0.30%
04:54aTPL INSURANCE : Certified true copies of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders
PU
06/14TPL INSURANCE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06/03TPL INSURANCE : Miscellaneous Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Insurance : CERTIFIED TRUE COPIES OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: July 6, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TPL INSURANCE LIMITED ("THE COMPANY") IN ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 06, 2022

Dear Sir,

As required under Rule 5.6.9(b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Ordinary and Special Resolutions passed by the shareholders of TPL Insurance Limited in its meeting held on July 6, 2022

Yours sincerely,

__________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Enclosure: As above

As required under Rule 5.6.9(b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the certified true

copy of the Ordinary and Special Resolutions passed by the shareholders of TPL Insurance Limited in its

meeting held on July 6, 2022 are as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To approve the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2022.

"RESOLVED THAT the minutes of Annual General Meeting of TPL Insurance Limited held on April

25, 2022 at 11:00 am be and are hereby approved."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

2. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, special resolution in terms of Section 199 of the Companies Act 2017 to authorize the Company to make equity investment of Rs. 200 million in the associated company TPL Life Insurance Limited.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 199 of the Companies Act 2017, the Company be and is hereby authorized to make equity investment of Rs. 200 million in its associated company TPL Life

Insurance Limited."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive Officer, and the Company Secretary of the Company, be and are hereby authorized singly to take all necessary steps, as may be required in respect of the aforementioned investment and all other matters incidental and / or ancillary thereto".

CERTIFIED TO BE A TRUE COPY

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Insurance Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TPL INSURANCE LIMITED
04:54aTPL INSURANCE : Certified true copies of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareho..
PU
06/14TPL INSURANCE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06/03TPL INSURANCE : Miscellaneous Information
PU
04/25TPL INSURANCE : Certified copy of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders
PU
04/20TPL INSURANCE : Corrigendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/15TPL Insurance Limited announced that it expects to receive funding from Finnish Fund fo..
CI
2021TPL Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2021Tpl Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021TPL Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2021Tpl Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 342 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net income 2020 39,8 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net cash 2020 859 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 71,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 876 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart TPL INSURANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPL Insurance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Aminuddin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yousuf Zohaib Ali Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Talal Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Ali Hassan Zaidi Chief Strategy Officer & VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL INSURANCE LIMITED11.35%19
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.51%40 505
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.44%40 326
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.43%39 825
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.09%35 445
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.10%24 612