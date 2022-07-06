TPL Insurance : CERTIFIED TRUE COPIES OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS

As required under Rule 5.6.9(b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Ordinary and Special Resolutions passed by the shareholders of TPL Insurance Limited in its meeting held on July 6, 2022

CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TPL INSURANCE LIMITED ("THE COMPANY") IN ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JULY 06, 2022

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To approve the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2022.

"RESOLVED THAT the minutes of Annual General Meeting of TPL Insurance Limited held on April

25, 2022 at 11:00 am be and are hereby approved."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

2. To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, special resolution in terms of Section 199 of the Companies Act 2017 to authorize the Company to make equity investment of Rs. 200 million in the associated company TPL Life Insurance Limited.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 199 of the Companies Act 2017, the Company be and is hereby authorized to make equity investment of Rs. 200 million in its associated company TPL Life

Insurance Limited."

"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive Officer, and the Company Secretary of the Company, be and are hereby authorized singly to take all necessary steps, as may be required in respect of the aforementioned investment and all other matters incidental and / or ancillary thereto".

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary