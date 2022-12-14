Advanced search
    TPLI   PK0084001012

TPL INSURANCE LIMITED

(TPLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
16.43 PKR   -0.84%
04:56aTpl Insurance : Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results
PU
10/28TPL Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20Tpl Insurance : Board Resolution for issuance of Interim Bonus Shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Insurance : Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results

12/14/2022 | 04:56am EST
Dated: December 14, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the annual budget for the year 2023.

Yours sincerely

__________________________

Danish Qazi Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Insurance Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 09:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 508 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net income 2021 -9,69 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net cash 2021 1 177 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -339x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 260 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 9,55%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Aminuddin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yousuf Zohaib Ali Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Talal Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Ali Hassan Zaidi Chief Strategy Officer & VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL INSURANCE LIMITED-25.32%15
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.78%47 224
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES19.57%43 835
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.33.60%42 419
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.50%34 562
SAMPO OYJ10.49%26 723