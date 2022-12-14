TPL Insurance : Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results

Dated: December 14, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the annual budget for the year 2023.

Yours sincerely

__________________________

Danish Qazi Company Secretary