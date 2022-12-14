TPL Insurance : Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results

Dated: December 14, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Conclusion of Board Meeting Other than Financial Results
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the annual budget for the year 2023.
Yours sincerely
__________________________
Danish Qazi Company Secretary
Disclaimer
